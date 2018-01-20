5 easy steps to improve your performance in the scoring zone

We all play around 50 percent of our shots within 40 yards a.k.a. “The Scoring Zone,” so doing everything we can in our preparation for each shot is critical if we’re going to play as best we can. Here are five things you can do to immediately improve your performance in the scoring zone.

The more we can visualize and become committed to a shot, the more our body knows exactly what it needs to do to execute it. Make these steps part of your pre-shot routine and I know you’ll save several precious shots per round.

1. Decide on the right shot to play.

This really depends on the situation, but what is important is to get committed to the shot. Generally speaking (and this is more for shots that are closer to the green), you want the shot that gets the ball onto the green as quickly as possible and gets it rolling to the hole (the more of the green you can use, the better).

2. Read the green.

If you’re close enough, take a look at the undulations on the green to see what the ball is going to do when it hits it. Knowing this can make the difference between a tap in or a 20-footer.

3. Pick your spot(s).

This is absolutely critical for all short game shots. If you don’t have a really targeted spot on the green to land the ball on, you’re simply wasting shots. Find that spot to hone in on.

Next, stand behind the ball and pick a spot 6 inches in front of the ball (directly between the ball and the target) that you’ll be aligning the club-face to.

I’ve got a lot of short game practice drills in the practice drills ebook.

4. Visualize the shot.

With your practice swings, visualize exactly how that shot will look. Become completely immersed in it. See it’s trajectory, where it will land and see it roll out to the roll and go in. Thoughts about the technique required to play it have to be completely eliminated. It’s just you, your target and that shot, right up until the ball leaves the club-face.

5. Make a good strike.

When you’re about to play your shot, take a few looks up at your spot and, again, see the whole shot. Concentrate on nothing but strike during the shot itself.

Give this a go and I’ve no doubt you’ll “see” the difference. Stay tuned for my next article on the perfect putting routine.

***

David MacKenzie is a performance coach and the founder of Golf State of Mind.

Throughout David’s playing career, he learned quickly how attitude, self-belief and mental toughness affect performance in golf. He knew that was the difference between his average and great rounds. But the question was how did one improve these valuable skills and feel more confident more often?

While studying at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland, David began in depth research into sport psychology and how elite performers apply their minds to practice and play. He interviewed hundreds of elite golfers and sport psychologists. He shared what he discovered via his web site, Golf State of Mind and it quickly resonated with golfers of all levels.

David now works with players of all levels (and coaches), and has had a huge amount of success with his system. His mental coaching system is taught one on one (in person or remotely), in groups and via his mental game training products. The system develops mental toughness, improves emotional control and teaches golfers how to stay focused on what’s most important.