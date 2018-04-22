Today the gospel passage presents us with one of the best-loved sayings: “I am the Good Shepherd.”

The popularity of the image goes way back to our childhood days when we would see the churches adorned with stained-glass windows of Jesus with His flock of sheep, or the abundance of institutions named Good Shepherd.

In the previous verses, Christ has already told those who are listening: “I am the gate. Whoever enters by me will be saved and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”

Now, when He speaks of Himself as the Good Shepherd, the image formed is one that is familiar to those who hear Him. True followers, recognize the good shepherd in all its form and meaning.

He introduces Himself as the good shepherd who knows His sheep and whose sheep know him, cares for them and lays down his life for them. He contrasts Himself to hirelings. That he has other sheep, who do not belong but will be led, and they will know his voice.

Notice how Jesus has called them His own before He even brings them. This is because God has already chosen them.

He emphasizes that He lays down His life, Himself. No one takes His life from Him. The sign of this will be His power to take up His life after He has laid it down.

Dear brothers and sisters, God sent His Son, not only to bring us to a safe and wonderful place but to save us from danger and darkness.

Saving us from the shadows of evil wasn’t easy. The Good Shepherd laid down His life to do it. He did it because of His commitment to the Father and His great love for us.

Jesus tells us that He is the Gate, and the Shepherd, and even the Gatekeeper—so that we, His sheep, might be kept away from the thieves and bandits. God keeps us and sees beyond who we are.

Let us pray for humility, that with trust and faith, we may be not be distracted from our Shepherd’s voice.