3s win games for UP, Arellano U

THE three-point shot is called the court of last resort or even the great equalizer.

In the case of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons and Arellano University Chiefs, call them game winners.

UP used the 3 to frustrate University of the East (UE), 66-61, and so did Arellano University, which edged hard-lucked Jose Rizal University (JRU), 76-74, on Thursday in the Filoil Flying V Premier Cup at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

UP’s Janjan Jaboneta drilled a huge triple with 49 seconds left to give his team a huge 63-61 lead in a see-saw battle that saw 12 deadlocks and 13 lead changes.

In UE’s next possession, an awkward Alvin Pasaol pass to Wilson Bartolome saw the Red Warriors bungle a chance to even up matters.

UP point guard Jun Manzo was fouled with 5.9 seconds left and his two free throws—and another Jaboneta charity—ended scoring for a win for the Fighting Maroons who improved to a 5-3 won-ost record.

UE dropped to 2-4.

Bright Akhuetie led UP with 17 points and 16 rebounds while Manzo added 13.

Rey Acuno topscored for UE with 14 with Pasaol and Chris Conner contributing 13 each.

In the day’s other big three, Arellano University’s Maui Sera-Josef buried a three-pointer while being fouled with 14.9 seconds left to tie the game at 74-all.

Sera-Josef, who got hurt on the play, was unable to take the free throw. But teammate Richard Abanes stepped up and hit the shot to give the Chiefs their first taste of the lead.

Abanes completed his endgame heroic when he buried another free throw for a pulsating victory by the Chiefs.

The Heavy Bombers led most of the way and entering the final two minutes, they were up, 74-62, after a layup by Justin Padua off a brilliant no look assist from MJ Dela Virgen.

With time not on his side, Chiefs coach Jerry Codinera opted to go small to generate a faster offense. The gambit worked as Archie Concepcion scored on a pair of three-point plays before Sera-Josef’s big shot.

The win gave Arellano a 3-3 record in Group B while JRU, which got a huge game from Jed Mendoza (15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists), fell to 0-8.