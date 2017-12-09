3rd party chargers and accessories need not be problematic

BEING an iPhone user can be costly. I jokingly call iPhones “casinos” because buying one isn’t really the problem but the subsequent requirements after you’ve made the purchase. For example, you’d need a good screen protector and case. Let us not get started on those lightning cables, which cost over P1,300 and need to be replaced every four months. They can last up to six months if you’re careful. I can’t even tell you how many cables our household with four iPhones can go through every year. Oh, and those earbuds, which are priced at about P1,000 (I’m talking about the old ones here, not the new wireless ones), also require changing at least twice a year if you are very, very careful.

My 20-year-old loves music so you can imagine how she doesn’t just need two earbuds every year.

Unfortunately, I have been cursed with choosy iPhones that refuse to work with non-Apple accessories, while many of my friends happily live with those they buy from tiangges. Name a third party brand and I’ve used it.

Even the reputable brands work for one or two days and start spewing the dreaded words, “This cable or accessory is not certified and may not work reliably with this iPhone.”

But sadly, we can’t always pay P1,300 or more every time our cables fail, which is often. I can’t understand why Apple can’t make their lightning cables sturdier. Those that manufacture Android phones can do it; their chargers last forever.

I think things may have finally changed for me and our household with Baseus, a brand out of Shenzhen, China. Aside from China, Baseus is now available in eight countries, including Korea, Dubai and Australia. The name Baseus, by the way, was derived from the term “Based on User.”

Digits, headed by CEO Charles Paw, is the company that brought Baseus to the Philippines. They recently opened their first store in the country.

“There are many China-based companies that copy designs and lower the price of the products. I like Baseus because it really innovates. They have their own designs and patents,” said Paw, who also owns Beyond the Box and Digital Walker.

The prices at Baseus are lower than those at Beyond the Box and Digital Walker. They also cater to a different demographic. But it doesn’t mean Baseus products are of lower quality.

“Each product goes through different steps. From observing a consumer’s daily life, creating innovative and patented designs, reasonable prices and even adjusting designs to fit each market in the world, Baseus ensures that the accessories make each consumer’s life easier,” said Vivian Wang, international sales manager from Shenzhen Times Innovation Technology.

Digits has opened its first store at TriNoma in Quezon City. Next year, Paw said Digits plans to open 10 stores in different locations. Baseus’products include wireless chargers, powerbank cases, multifunctional cases, car mounts, flash drives and many others.

So we asked Paw what Baseus would suggest for those who are trying the brand for the first time, and these are his recommendations.

The Backpack Power-Bank Case, which gives iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 8 Plus up to four charges, is among Baseus’s bestsellers. The Backpack Power Case (7,300 mAh) was priced at P990 on opening day from the original price of P1,790 for the first 100 customers. The Gravity Car Mount is easy to use and removes the need to wrestle with installing similar products. It also does not leave any adhesive residue, which is a big plus in my opinion. The quality of this car mount is superb. The Fun Magnetic Bracket is a car mount that’s also a fidget spinner. This playful take on the car mount is one of Paw’s top recommendations. The Wireless Earphone Car Charger is another top recommendation.

I got two 10,000 mAh power banks and three Type C to Lightning Cables. I have been using them for a week and they have performed well and are compatible with my iPhones. They worked without any issues or complications. What I like about Baseus is that their products are well-designed. When you hold them in your hands, there is no feel that it’s cheap or badly constructed.