3 House panels endorse creation of new disaster resilience agency

The three committees of the House of Representatives on Wednesday endorsed for plenary approval a Duterte administration sponsored measure that will pave the way for the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR).

This, after House Committee on Appropriations approved the funding provisions for the consolidated bill on DDR, which was also passed by the House Committees on Government Reorganization and House Committee on National Defense and Security.

The approval of the measure came President Duterte called on Congress during his State of the Nation Address early last week to create a disaster management department. The substitute bill is a consolidation of eight different bills that sought to create departments and agencies for disaster management, resilience, preparedness and rehabilitation.

House Committee on Government Reorganization Chairman Rep. Xavier Jesus D. Romualdo of Camiguin said the consolidated bill has included inputs from stakeholders.

“Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo directed us to fast-track the passage of the bill and so we worked on it right away and were able to approve it at the committee level,” he said.

“The functions of certain agencies, like Office of the Civil Defense and the Climate Change Commission will be transferred to the new department. Some agencies and offices, such as the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Health Emergency Management Bureau, will be put under the DDR, while Pagasa [Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration] and Phivolcs [Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology] will be attached to the new department. Also when there is an imminent calamity or during an actual calamity, the DDR may exercise command and control over other relevant government agencies,” Romualdo said.

Albay Rep. Joey S. Salceda, one of the principal authors of the bill, said the creation of the advisory council “shall promote a multidisciplinary approach to advance collaborative disaster management.”

“It should be whole-of-government, whole-of-society, whole-of- nation approach to disaster because it is so pervasive, it is so intense, and in fact, it is so critical,” Salceda said.

“We really need a multidisciplinary approach because that is already the best practice in the whole world in addressing the ever increasing complexity and intensity of disaster,” he added.

The funding shall be included in the annual General Appropriations Act (GAA). An amount of P20.2 billion has been allocated for the national disaster resilience fund, while P6.5 billion has been appropriated for the quick response fund under the 2019 budget.

Under the bill, the DDR will be the national government agency primarily responsible for disaster preparedness, prevention, mitigation, response, recovery and rehabilitation.

The bill said the department shall be the primary government agency responsible for leading, organizing and managing the national effort to reduce disaster risk, prepare for, and respond to disasters, recover and rehabilitate and build forward better after the occurrence of disasters.

The present National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which exercises coordination, integration, supervision, monitoring and evaluation functions, will be replaced by the Department of Disaster Resilience Council, which shall solely be a policy-making and advisory body on disaster risk and vulnerability reduction and management and climate-change adaptation.

The department shall ensure seamless synergy and coordination with stakeholders including civil-society organizations (CSOs), academe, and the private sector, in relation to disaster resilience programs and projects and the development and promotion of research, education and training mechanisms with relevant stakeholders.

A multistakeholder convergence unit shall also be established to align the disaster resilience efforts of the private sector, CSOs, academe and other stakeholders with the department by assisting, coordinating or providing services that strengthen public-private cooperation and coordination in disaster resilience.