2nd Cream-O Flix Fest gathered Cream-Oholics for a unique outdoor movie experience

Jack ‘n Jill Cream-O brought another memorable outdoor cinema experience in a colourful arcade-themed entertainment park with the second year of Cream-O Flix Fest: Unlock the Irresistible.

The chocolate cookie brand welcomed everyone to a cozy picnic-style area at Central Park, SM By the Bay, where visitors enjoyed an entertaining screening of Hollywood movies.

Creamoholics of all ages enjoyed the action-packed animation of Lego Batman Movie. They also watched futuristic quests in X-Men Days of Future Past, and reveled in the amazing adventure of young Peter Parker in Spider-Man Homecoming.

The day wasn’t just about movies as special activities were created for everyone to enjoy; Creamoholics had a blast showcasing their creativity at the Cream–Ofied Creations booth where they decorated their favorite Cream-O Vanilla, Choco Fudge, Deluxe, Crinkles, Chocolate Chip, Cookies ‘n Cream and Choco ‘n Berries cookies in four easy steps: choose, dip, sprinkle, and drizzle. This create-your-own-Cream-O activity was well received by guests. Consumers also took photos of their cookie creations and shared it online at the Cream-O Flatlay booth.

The crowd was also treated to engaging game booths where they brought out their playful sides and won prizes. Cream-O Warp Pipes and Claw the Cream-O challenged their competitive skills on getting treats using claw mechanism; while Cream-O Movie Combo Trivia Game tested their knowledge on popular movies.

Cream-O made the event more memorable as guests were serenaded with live music performances in between screenings. Lucky Creamoholics also took home Instax Mini Cameras and Kidzania Tickets from the raffle draws.

The second Cream-O Flix Fest truly satisfied everyone’s sweet cravings and created an unforgettable experience for all Creamoholics. If you missed the fun, be sure to follow Jack ‘n Jill Cream-O on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at “/creamoholicsph” for surprises and updates from the brand.