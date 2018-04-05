26 PHL firms among Asia Pacific’s fastest growing companies

THE Financial Times (FT) of London has released its inaugural list of the FT 1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific, consisting of firms based in 11 of the region’s more developed markets, namely Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

FT’s research partner Statista compiled the list, basing the rankings on the percentage of revenue growth between 2013 and 2016. Two fastest-growing fintech companies from the fintech industry, Prospa of Australia and Pushpay of New Zealand, topped the list after registering compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) of 445 percent and 408 percent, respectively.

Twenty-six Philippine companies made it to the FT 1000 list, and the top three are ASpace, DFNN Inc. and PetroEnergy Resources.

ASpace is an unlisted support services company providing coworking spaces in Makati and Cebu. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) listed company DFNN, which is recognized in both the gaming and fintech Industries, is the only Filipino core technology company to make the list. PetroEnergy is another PSE-listed firm engaged in upstream oil exploration, renewable- energy development and power generation.

Here is the complete list of high-growth Filipino firms, with CAGR and overall ranking as follows:

ASpace, 115.2 percent (53rd); DFNN Inc., 49.3 percent (193rd) ; PetroEnergy, 34.8 percent (320th); Semirara Mining, 29.9 percent (394th); Alsons Consolidated, 27.3 (444th); Leisure & Resorts World, 26.5 percent (467th); Pryce Corp., 19.8 percent (663rd); Cirtek Holdings, 19.1 percent (693rd);

JG Summit, 17.7 percent (755th); Concepcion Industrial, 17.6 percent (760th); Megawide Construction, 17.5 percent (764th); Puregold Price Club, 15.4 percent (856th); STI Education Systems, 15.2 percent (863rd); Harbor Star Shipping, 14.8 percent (877th); Cebu Air, 14.7 percent (881st); Solid Group, 14.5 percent (890th);

Century Pacific Food, 14.1 percent (903rd); MacroAsia, 13.2 percent (927th); SSI Group, 13.0 percent (930th); Jollibee Foods, 12.4 percent (947th); Asian Terminals, 12.1 percent (956th); SPC Power, 12.0 percent (958th); Crown Asia Chemicals, 11.7 percent (967th); Emperador Inc., 11.2 percent (981st); Manila Broadcasting, 11.1 percent (984th); Philippine H2O Ventures, 10.5 percent (996th).

This is the first time such a list has been compiled, and those that made it came from a pool of 14,000 companies that were chosen on criteria that they generated revenues of at least $100,000 in 2013, and at least $1 million in 2016.

With a total of 271 companies on the FT 1000, India reigned supreme, followed by Japan with 190 and Australia with 115. In terms of most number of companies for a single city, Tokyo came out on top with a total of 134, ahead of Mumbai’s 60 and Sydney’s 52.