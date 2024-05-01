TQE to build $1-B gas plant in Quezon

Therma Quezon Energy Inc. (TQE), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp., plans to develop a $1-billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 1,310 megawatts (MW).

Dubbed as Pagbilao 4 and 5 LNG-to-Power Project, TQE is targeting to start the commercial operation of the terminal in the first quarter of 2028.

“Therma Quezon Energy Inc. is proposing to develop, construct and operate two power blocks in Pagbilao, Quezon, to be comprised of two power blocks that will utilize LNG in a combined cycle gas turbine [CCGT] to produce a combined 1,310MW of gross power output from both blocks,” the company said in a filing with the Environmental Management Bureau.

Once the environmental compliance certificate is issued for the project, TQE will proceed with the detailed engineering. Construction could be completed in 2028.

“The initial estimated capital expenditure for this project covering LNG terminal and CCPP development is approximately $1 billion. This amount is subject to change until further details about the project is determined and progressed,” TQE said.

The LNG to be used for the proposed project will be delivered to a floating storage unit (FSU) and onshore buffer tank, which will be regasified and transported to the power plant.

The LNG terminal will send out natural gas to the new proposed combined cycle power plant (CCPP) which will be located adjacent to the facility, on the south, while the existing coal-fired Pagbilao Power Plant 1, 2, 3 is located southeast of the proposed new facility.

Therma Luzon Inc. (TLI), another subsidiary of AboitizPower, is the independent private power administrator (IPPA) for Pagbilao 1 and 2 and holds a 50-percent ownership stake in Pagbilao 3.

TQE said the proposed CCPP and LNG terminal aligns with the evolving energy trends globally to phase-out coal or other hydrocarbons such as diesel oil or condensate.

“Using LNG for power generation and the construction of this LNG terminal and CCPP is a strategic choice and an important step towards the cleaner energy future of the Philippines,” it said.

Pagbilao 4 and 5, it added, will be beneficial to the environment as natural gas is cleaner and more environmental friendly compared to other fossil fuels. LNG produces relatively lower greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to an improved air quality.

“Coal is no longer considered for Pagbilao 4 and 5 in support of cleaner fuel, hence only natural gas (in the form of LNG) is considered,” it said.

Initially, LNG can be imported from the Middle East and neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, such as Indonesia and Malaysia. TQE said it will consider alternatives sources during detailed engineering.

Separately, Aboitiz Renewables, Inc. (ARI), the renewable energy (RE) arm of Aboitiz Power, announced Tuesday the timely inclusion of the 159MW peak (MWp) Laoag Solar Power Plant in Aguilar, Pangasinan to help provide additional capacity and help minimize grid strain.

“Together with the 94 MWp Cayanga-Bugallon Solar Power facility—also built on sloping, non-agricultural land in Pangasinan and energized last October 2023—both solar projects will account for about 200 MW of total sellable capacity that will eventually contribute much-needed electricity to the grid.

We are eager to contribute to our country’s journey toward energy security, especially during these challenging times,” said ARI President Jimmy Villaroman.

Following these solar power projects, the 17-MW Tiwi Binary Geothermal Power Plant will also come online within the second quarter of this year. Co-located with the Tiwi Geothermal Power Plant in Albay, the binary plant harvests residual heat from the hot brine side of the geothermal production process, otherwise unutilized before reinjecting back to the earth, to produce more electricity.