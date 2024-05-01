The world is on the edge

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military expenditures have been rising since the Covid-19 pandemic, averaging over $2 trillion a year. In 2023, the total reached $2.5 trillion. Almost three-fourth of this amount—$1.8 trillion—is accounted for by the 10 biggest military spenders. This amount is more than four times the $443 billion debt service (principal and interest) that developing countries paid in 2023 per the World Bank’s International Debt Report. Imagine what total military spending worldwide could have done for humanity had this spending been channeled instead to sustainable climate mitigation programs or to enhanced social protection for all.

The 10 biggest military spenders are the United States ($916 billion), China ($296B), Russia ($109B), India ($83.6B), Saudi Arabia ($75.8B), United Kingdom ($74.9), Germany ($66.8), Ukraine ($64.8B), France ($61.3B) and Japan ($50.2B). In the case of Ukraine, its spending, represents 37 percent of its gross national expenditures. This was further increased by the direct assistance given by the United States (around $35 billion) and its European allies; hence, there is virtual parity in military spending by Russia and Ukraine.

All the big military spenders have been focusing on the development of more modern and more powerful weapons of mass destruction with increasing help from AI and with a lot of guidance from the military-industrial complex of these countries. The ever-growing pile of new and old weapons are more than enough to obliterate life on Planet Earth several times over. And all this is happening while a large part of humanity is wallowing in poverty and many countries in the South are drowning in debt and facing endless climate change catastrophes.

Humanity is clearly on a perilous and uncertain journey for survival. The huge military spending by countries around the world is fueled by wars and conflicts erupting around the world, in virtually all continents. Foremost among them are the big wars.

First, we have the US-led Nato and Russia engaged in a never-ending war in Ukraine, or what a US senator called as “forever war.” The two sides are unable to sit down and negotiate a peaceful settlement, let alone declare a ceasefire.

American policy makers have been justifying the endless war in Ukraine as support to American economy. President Joe Biden, in a televised address, declared: “When we use the money appropriated by Congress, we use it to replenish our own stocks, our own supplies of new equipment that protects America and is made in America.” He explained that most of the money allocated for military aid to Ukraine stays in the United States, particularly on jobs with American manufacturers. The latter include General Dynamics and other arms suppliers, who form the powerful military-industrial complex of America.

The second big war is the one waged by Israel. The military campaign of Netanyahu to wipe out Hamas in Palestine has evolved into a virtual genocidal termination of Palestinian men, women and children (latest count: 35,000 plus dead, mostly women and children). This Israel campaign, backed up by the United States and the United Kingdom, has now blossomed into a larger conflict with Iran, Syria and Shiite militants in the Middle East.

A fortnight ago, the world waited with bated breath over the outcomes of possibly violent Iran-Israel missile exchanges. Somehow, the two countries managed to reduce these into “demonstration” exchanges of drones and missiles that were blown up by the parties in the skies. Nonetheless, no one knows when a real and fiery armed conflagration between the two and their supporters in the region will erupt.

And now, we have the battle of the two hegemonic powers in Asia: the United States and China.

The United States, starting with the administration of President Barack Obama, has openly declared a program of re-focusing American diplomatic and economic efforts in Asia to expressly counter China’s growing influence in the region. This is naturally opposed by an emergent and powerful China. However, the latter is unable to get the support of the Philippines and other Asian countries because of China’s aggressive grabbing of sea territories under its infamous 9-dash (now 10-dash) mapping of the seas around the China-Southeast Asia area.

In the US-China conflict, the United States has been mobilizing the support of Japan, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, India and a number of nuclear-armed European countries. There are no bombs or missiles being exploded yet in the US-China conflict, which is presently being fought loudest through media acoustics. However, the war preparations on both sides are heavy.

The Philippines, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is increasingly seen as a flashpoint should any firing, accidental or not, happens. It is now seen as the major American partner in Southeast Asia.

Right now, an ongoing “Balikatan” (shoulder-to-shoulder) military exercise involving 17,000 plus soldiers (11,000 American, 5,000 Filipino and over 1,000 belonging to different nationalities) is taking place in the country. The US has positioned some rocket launchers in Northern Luzon, launchers which can release Tomahawk missiles capable of reaching major cities of China in an instant.

The Philippines itself is now on the fast lane to modernize its military by setting aside bigger budgetary outlays for defense and getting military equipment assistance from the United States under a new US-Philippine military compact. Is President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emulating his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who relied on the military in governing the country by citing the Communist insurgency as an excuse? Is the China threat then the excuse this time?

Meantime, there are troubling questions on the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the Philippines and the United States, the recently-inked trilateral security agreement involving the United States, Japan and the Philippines, and the participation of Australian and soldiers of other countries in the US-led Balikatan exercises. Is the Philippines giving up its policy of pursuing an “independent foreign policy” as mandated by the Constitution? Is the Philippines also giving up its commitment to keep the Philippine territory free from nuclear weapons? Is the Philippines violating the Asean declarations on keeping the region as 1) a “zone of peace, freedom and neutrality,” 2) as a “nuclear-free zone” and 3) as a stockpile for “weapons of mass destruction”? Are the ongoing US-led Balikatan exercises not violations of the foregoing?

In the face of the above developments, what should we the people do?

To this writer, the true battle is the battle for peace, social justice and sustainable development. These are the true solutions to conflicts and wars. This should be the focus of our leaders. We need a different Balikatan—a pro-people shoulder-to-shoulder Balikatan for peace, social justice and sustainable development.

Dr. Rene E. Ofreneo is a Professor Emeritus of the University of the Philippines.

