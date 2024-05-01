PHL grapples with rice shortfalls in the wake of severe El Niño

Nearly three decades ago, the Philippines suffered one of the most severe El Niño episodes in its history. The weather phenomenon that struck the country in 1997 caused below-average rainfall and dried up farmlands. Parched farms failed to produce staple crops, prompting the government to import millions of tons of rice to prop up domestic supply.

According to the World Bank, the 1997-1998 El Niño resulted in $240 million worth of agricultural damage, including a 27 percent decline in rice production and a 44 percent decline in corn production. As a result of the significant reduction in domestic rice output, the self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) for the staple fell to 72.1 percent (see “Rice sufficiency level falls to 24-year low,” BusinessMirror, October 10, 2023). This meant that the Philippines had to rely on foreign sources to fill up its rice requirements in the immediate years after the El Niño episode ended.

The Philippines will again see the same rice SSR 25 years after, or in 2022, when domestic rice output was able to meet only 77 percent of the country’s requirement. Aside from rice, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) indicated that the Philippines saw shortfalls in corn, onion, garlic, peanut, mongo, potato, beef, pork, dressed chicken and round scad or galunggong in 2022. SSR indicates the extent to which a country relies on its own production resources; a ratio of less than 100 percent indicates inadequacy to cope with the demand of the population.

As for the 2023 SSR for select crops and farm commodities, the PSA may release data in the fourth quarter of this year. Judging from the recent pronouncements of policymakers and the spikes in commodity prices particularly that of rice, there is a possibility that the SSR data would not be encouraging. Even the country’s chief economist said the Philippines’s production of key agricultural commodities is not enough to meet increasing demand. (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/26/neda-imports-still-needed-ao-20-vital-to-food-security/)

To keep prices stable, the Marcos administration took a cue from its predecessor and issued Administrative Order (AO) 20, which called on concerned government agencies to streamline administrative procedures and policies on the importation of agricultural products and remove non-tariff barriers or NTBs. These NTBs include sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances, quotas and even red tape. AO 20 repealed AO 13 issued by former President Duterte in September 2018, a few months before the former chief executive signed the rice tariffication bill.

We agree with the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) that imports remain necessary to ensure the country’s food security, particularly at this time when geopolitical risks threaten to boost the prices of inputs and the current dry spell is reducing crops output in some areas. However, the continued implementation of nontariff barriers, such as export bans, by other countries serve as a constant reminder to our policymakers that the Philippines should substantially raise farm output to reduce the country’s reliance on imports. The 2022 SSR indicated that it can be done as the Philippines is self-sufficient in vegetables, fruits and some fishery products.