Microinsurers’ collections rose 17.35%

THE microinsurance industry collected over P13 billion in 2023, up by 17.35 percent year-on-year, as more low-income Filipinos and households protect their lives and hard-earned assets with a reasonable amount of insurance products.

The Insurance Commission (IC) said last Tuesday that total premiums collected under microinsurance policies reached P13.54 billion last year, higher than the P11.534 billion posted in 2022.

“The big increase in premium collection could be attributed to the across-the-board increase in premium collection by [mutual benefit associations] MBAs, and life and non-life insurance companies,” the IC said.

Data from the IC showed that premiums collected by 41 licensed MBAs rose by 10.75 percent in 2023 to P7.479 billion from P6.753 billion in 2022. MBAs accounted for the bulk or 55.26 percent of the total premiums collected last year.

Life insurance companies collected a total of P3.661 billion in premiums in 2023, up by 14.40 percent year-on-year from the P3.200 billion in the previous year, based on IC’s data.

Moreover, premiums collected by non-life insurers rose by 51.51 percent to P2.393 billion in 2023 from P1.580 billion in 2022.

The IC noted that the number of lives insured under microinsurance policies reached to a total of 56.62 million Filipinos as of the year-end of 2023.

Data from the IC showed that MBAs insured the highest number of Filipino lives with a total of 28.6 million Filipino lives insured.

The life insurance sector followed with 15.6 million Filipino lives insured while the remaining 12.3 million Filipino lives are insured by non-life insurance sector.

Microinsurance products provide financial protection to low-income earners to safeguard against various risks such as death, injury and damage to livelihood or property, according to the IC.

This includes micro-life and health insurance, micro-agricultural insurance as well as pre-need products like micro-memorial, educational and even pension plans.

The premiums must not be more than 7.5 percent of the minimum wage in Metro Manila as computed daily, the IC added.