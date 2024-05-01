Meralco: SRHI withdraws supply offer due to El Niño

San Roque Hydropower Inc. (SRHI), a unit of SMC Global Power Holdings Corp., withdrew its offer to supply 260 megawatts (MW) of peaking power generation capacity to the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

SRHI sent its offer to Meralco last March 18. However, last April 13, Meralco received a letter of withdrawal from SRHI stating that it will not be able to generate a significant portion of the target 260 MW peaking contract capacity for the period required due to El Niño.

Meralco did not receive any offer from other power suppliers.

The direct negotiation between SRHI and Meralco was an offshoot of a failed bidding for the second round of the competitive selection process (CSP) for the 260MW peaking power supply requirement.

Meralco Senior Vice President and Regulatory Management head Jose Ronald Valles said the 260MW power supply deal was supposed to end on July 25.

“So, since there are no other offers, we have tried asking from different generators, but we have not received any favorable response from them, except initially from San Roque but they subsequently withdrew their offer.

So, if we are unable to find a generator that is willing to supply the 260 MW, we have to source it from the market to the extent that we need up to 260 MW,” said Valles. “That’s the only available option to us.”

Meanwhile, Valles said Meralco filed with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) last April 26 an urgent motion to resolve the provisional authority application of a power supply agreement (PSA) it forged with Limay Power Inc. (LPI).

Last March 20, Meralco and LMI signed the 400MW of interim baseload PSA. The PSA was submitted to the ERC last April 19 for approval.

“We haven’t implemented yet the 400MW. We are asking the ERC to immediately grant the provisional authority so that it will help in so far as addressing Meralco requirements only for the summer,” said Valles.

The 400MW PSA, along with the 1,200MW Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) with South Premier Power Corp. (SPPC), was supposed to help Meralco cover its requirements for the dry season.

LPI, formerly known as SMC Consolidated Power Corp., offered a total headline electricity rate at P6.2708 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), inclusive of value-added tax (VAT) and line rental, for the entire 400-MW baseload requirement.