Manulife names new marketing, HR officers

THE Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. (Manulife) Philippines recently announced the appointment of Sonali Verma as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Ardhi Lufti Siregar as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

As Manulife’s former head of digital customer experience and innovation for Asia bancassurance, Verma has over 18 years of experience in bank partnerships, customer experience and digital innovation, the insurer said through a statement. In her previous role, she led pioneering efforts in the digital bancassurance space, including the creation of the Manulife-DBS Bank digital channel and the first digital protection solution with Techombank in Vietnam.

As Manulife Philippines’s CMO, Verma will drive innovative marketing strategies to help Manulife strengthen its customer propositions through health and life protection and retirement solutions; drive digitalization initiatives, customer-centric propositions, community investments and Impact Agenda; and reinforce overall brand reputation and industry leadership.

As the company’s new CHRO, Siregar will share his decade of leadership experience spanning banking, technology and insurance. He previously served as the head of Human Resources for Manulife Business Processing Services in the Philippines and as Manulife Indonesia’s CHRO. As part of Manulife’s senior leadership team, Siregar will have a key role driving Manulife’s culture, talent strategy and employee engagement; enhancing its talent acquisition and retention; and strengthening diversity, equity and inclusion in their workforce.