Govt falls short of borrowing target

THE national government only raised P94.734 billion this April, falling short of its borrowing target of P150 billion from the tender of long-term government securities as investors did not relent from high asking yields.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) made a full and partial award as well as a full rejection of bids for Treasury bonds (T-bonds) this month.

The Treasury capped April in Tuesday’s auction by making a partial award of the reissued 20-year T-bonds on Tuesday’s auction, raising only P27.476 billion due to higher bid yields. With a remaining life of seven years and two months, the T-bonds fetched an average rate of 7.058 percent, higher than the comparable 7-year PHP BVAL yield at 6.94 percent as of April 29.

The average yield was also higher by 0.759 percent than the 6.299 percent previous 7-year T-bond auction yield on April 2.

Data from the Treasury showed that offers made by investors for the yield ranged from a low of 6.900 percent to a high of 7.180 percent.

According to the Treasury, the auction was 1.2 times oversubscribed as the total amount tendered reached P36.8 billion.

“With its decision, the Committee raised P27.5 billion out of the P30.0 billion offering, bringing the total outstanding volume for the series to P283.3 billion,” the Treasury said in a statement after the auction.

According to Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort, the increase in average auction yield is due to high US Treasury yields, which mostly posted among 5.5-month highs recently.

Ricafort also pinned the “weaker peso exchange rate versus the US dollar among the weakest in 17 and a half months that could lead to higher importation costs that could lead to some pick up in inflation.”

Most of these, the RCBC executive said, was triggered by geopolitical risks, such as the Israel-Iran tensions and China’s water cannon incidents on some Philippine ships recently.

Last week, the government also made a partial award of the reissued 20-year T-bonds, raising P16.633 billion out of the P30 billion programmed amount.