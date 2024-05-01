FLI, KMC launch JV firm to open more flexible offices in PHL

LEVERAGING on the growing demand for flexible job sites in the country, Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), a leading Philippine developer, and KMC Community Inc. (KMC), a global coworking space provider, announced the launch of their joint venture (JV) company, Our Space Solutions Inc. (OSSI), with the unveiling of the first two of its shared offices called FLX located at the Axis Tower One in Filinvest City’s Northgate Cyberzone.

Their JV agreement entails the establishment, operation, development, management and maintenance of flexible workspaces. This includes offering private serviced office seats and co-working arrangements within commercial buildings nationwide.

“The rise of remote work has significantly reshaped the landscape of office spaces,” FLI President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tristan Las Marias said during their ceremonial pact signing held last April 25 at OSSI’s initial coworking spaces in Alabang, Muntinlupa. “Our partnership with KMC, a recognized leader in the coworking industry, allows us to address this growing demand with innovative and adaptable solutions under the Our Space Solutions Inc. brand, and further provides alternate rental solutions to improve occupancy of FLI and FREIT office spaces.”

On their part, Michael McCullough, CEO for WorkSpace Solutions and cofounder at KMC, expressed excitement on their collaboration with a major developer like FLI, as they envision to become a “premier flexible office space provider” in the country.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Filinvest Land Inc. to introduce OSSI. By combining KMC’s global network and expertise with FLI’s established presence in the Philippine market, we are confident that OSSI will become a leader in the coworking space industry here,” he noted.

Bringing their extensive experience in designing and managing vibrant coworking communities to the table, FLX’s tenants, according to him, can expect “maximum flexibility” and “very conducive environments” with it’s well-thought of training, mind-body and sleeping rooms, as well as onsite clinics, ample meeting space, and super high tech Internet and audio visual systems.

Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT), the company that owns Axis Tower One, expects a more new tenant mix here.

“We are delighted to welcome OSSI as a valued locator at Axis Tower One. This innovative partnership perfectly complements the dynamic and forward-thinking atmosphere we strive to cultivate within our office buildings,” said FILRT President and CEO Maricel Brion-Lirio.

She gave assurance to the tenants that they will continue to enjoy the “green” features of this LEED Gold certified building, including a 100-percent solar power system come June. OSSI is looking at opening more coworking spaces in FLI’s Makati, Quezon City, and Pasig City office properties.

Positive reception

FLX is a welcome development for the entire office market which, per Colliers Philippines Director Joey Bondoc, experienced a “pretty elevated vacancy” in Metro Manila at a rate of 19.3 percent last year compared to at most 5 percent pre-pandemic.

“The good news is that there’s an offshoot from this increasing vacancy from the office sector in general. And that is the flexi space. In fact, the vacancy of the flexi space in Metro Manila dropped to 16.7 percent in end-2023,” he cited. “[This is] definitely a vast improvement because at the height of the pandemic in 2021, vacancy in the flexible space market even increased to 41 percent.”

For Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Madrid the launch of OSSI and its shared offices are a “prime example of the future workspace that our industry will lead.”

Today’s trends reveal that the design of the workspace needs to be done more creatively with the employee experience in mind, meaning more collaborative and open spaces for training, working, and relaxing. Also, the constant evolution of the hub and spoke model has led to a good spurt of growth in microsites and satellite offices.

“Many of our investors, who are maybe just launching their first presence in the Philippines, need the flexibility of starting with a more manageable number of employees and more limited workspace. This kind of workspace gives them that flexibility,” Madrid said.