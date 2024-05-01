The extreme heat we are experiencing now is a reminder that we can no longer ignore the dangers posed by climate change.

We may not yet be in a situation to declare the adage that desperate times call for desperate measures, but we should, perhaps, start treating the extreme weather phenomenon more seriously before it completely alters our way of life.

The hot weather has already affected the schooling of our children. Schools in several areas in the country have suspended in-person classes because of the searing heat outdoor. Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, for instance, announced the suspension of face-to-face classes on all levels in public and private schools in Manila on April 25 to April 26.

The El Niño phenomenon has exacerbated the dry weather at this time of the year. And it may get worse. Per Ana Solis, a chief climatologist at the state weather forecaster, there’s a 50 percent chance of the heat intensifying in the coming days because of El Niño, adding that around half of the country’s provinces are officially in drought.

The hot weather and the prolonged dry spell will come to an end around late June. The onset of the rainy season in July will bring relief to every Filipino, including our farmers who have struggled against the hot weather.

The rainy season, however, will bring new problems in the form of floods and other disasters that will challenge state resources. Fortunately, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the private sectors are aware of the situation by agreeing to work together to address the problems caused by climate change.

Climate Change Commission Secretary Robert Borje stressed the effects of climate change in the country and the increased intensity of typhoons, which cost the Philippines P673.30 billion from 2011 to 2021.

“Climate change intersects with various social, economic, and ecosystem challenges, exacerbating issues such as poverty, inequality, and biodiversity loss. Businesses face disruptions in operations, supply chains, and increased costs due to disasters, ultimately leading to economic instability and job loss,” says Borje.

I will leave the task of dealing with climate change and extreme weather to the experts and the ICC. I trust their expertise in finding solutions to this worldwide dilemma.

But on a personal note, I believe sustainable infrastructure will help the Philippines in dealing with climate change. I share the sentiment of UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis, who stressed the critical need for resilient infrastructure to meet the challenge of extreme weather.

“Quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure—including regional and transborder infrastructure—is important to sustain trade and commerce, facilitate effective transportation, connect us to virtual grids, maintain energy flows and make populations safer against natural hazards,” he said.

Mr. Francis cited shocking failures such as the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. He pointed out the extensive economic impact of such disasters, affecting national and global supply chains.

Transport infrastructure should withstand both human-induced and natural disasters exacerbated by climate change, he added.

On the local front, the government is taking small but sure steps in the battle against climate change. I am referring to the Edsa Greenways Project that will encourage walking, while promoting the use of public transportation.

The $140-million Edsa Greenways Project is a five-kilometer covered elevated walkway along Edsa at the MRT-3 Balintawak, Cubao, Guadalupe and Taft stations.

Per the Asian Development Bank, the project aims to improve the pedestrian environment along the four rail stations, noting that existing pedestrian facilities on Edsa are poorly designed, uncomfortable and unsafe.

Elevators will be attached to the elevated walkways to address the needs of the elderly, women, persons with disabilities, and people traveling with small children, according to Department of Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan.

The project will also focus on achieving travel time savings of at least 45 seconds for each pedestrian, expanding the number of pedestrians, removal of conflicts of pedestrians and traffic at grade level, and reduction of pedestrian accidents and injuries.

The simple act of walking towards these safe rail stations promotes zero emission transport. Initiatives like the EDSA Greenways Project are baby steps but they are part and parcel of the fight against climate change and extreme weather.

For feedback e-mail to senatormarkvillar@gmail.com or visit our web site: https://markvillar.com.ph