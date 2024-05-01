Ensuring a great ‘home’ buy with Sta. Lucia Land

A home often stands as the crowning glory of your achievements—a realization of your aspirations and hard work over the years.

Beyond just having the funds to realize this dream however, it often takes more to find the right home for you. Especially for first time homebuyers, the need to research and to do your own “due diligence” is necessary since the Philippines has numerous property developers offering multitudes of options catering to a wide range of budgets and preferences. No doubt, it’s easy to get lost in this sea of options.

So how and where do you start? Here are simple tips that will surely come in handy in your quest for your dream home.

1. Set a budget

Set a budget based on your savings and income. Make sure you choose a property that won’t saddle you with overwhelming financial obligations.

Remember, it’s not just the downpayment and monthly amortizations that you’ll have to think about. In most financing schemes, you’ll need to make lump sum payments. You also need to allocate a budget for taxes, title transfers, home construction if you’re looking at a lot, and so on.

One sound, practical option is Sta. Lucia Land Inc.’s expansive portfolio of quality developments—whether you prefer lots, condominium units, or townhouses. With this publicly listed developer, you’ll have a wide range of options to choose from, depending on your needs and more importantly, your budgets.

2. Know which location is ideal for you

It’s not just about choosing a strategically located property that would afford you ease of access to key establishments and institutions. It’s also about finding a home whose location is ideal for you, depending on your priorities.

Do you want to live within urban centers or in the so-called fringe areas where lifestyles are more laidback yet still modern? Would you rather live near Metro Manila or be in your hometown in the provinces? Either way, Sta. Lucia Land ensures that you will always be conveniently near modern comforts such as commercial areas, transport hubs, major thoroughfares, as well as schools, hospitals and offices.

3. Check if a property will fit your lifestyle

More than just providing shelter, a home and its community should be able to meet the growing lifestyle needs of your family. There should be community amenities and facilities that would enable neighbors to gather and converge, while open spaces and other common areas should offer ample room for residents to move about. At the same time, the community should make residents feel safe, providing them conducive spaces to grow their families.

Sta. Lucia Land has long excelled on this front, with its gated subdivisions, security personnel and host of amenities such as a clubhouse, pool and multipurpose courts offering opportunities to lead a well rounded lifestyle.

4. Research the developer’s track record

It’s a simple tip that is often forgotten when presented with the allure of a beautifully designed property. However, researching the developer’s track record is essential for making an informed decision. Look into their past projects to assess their quality, reliability, and reputation in delivering on their promises. In doing so, you ensure that you’re investing your hard-earned money in a reputable developer with a history of success and integrity.

Sta. Lucia Land and the entire Sta. Lucia Group tout more than five decades of experience in building quality projects that include subdivisions, golf courses and clubhouses, lakeside developments, resorts, farm communities, hotels and condotels, offices, residential condominiums, among others. It’s evident in the warm reception from Filipinos over the last five decades that its projects are truly properties built to last—one you can even pass on to the next generation.

Finding your dream home may be tedious, but having that safe space that embodies your lifestyle will be truly worth all the effort. Make sure to find that dream home today with Sta. Lucia Land.