DMCI: Synergies will allow Cemex to post gains in ’25

Engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc. said the turnaround of Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. may happen next year due to its ongoing expansion and the synergies provided by the businesses controlled by the Consunji Group.

“While cement demand is currently soft, we expect it to rebound as our turnaround plan progresses, supported by the ‘Build Better More’ program and the anticipated easing of interest rates next year,” DMCI Chairman and President Isidro A. Consunji said.

Cemex is the country’s fourth-largest cement manufacturer. It reported losses of P1 billion in 2022 and another P2 billion last year, primarily attributed to escalating costs and reduced sales volumes.

The company, however, is in the process of constructing a 1.5-million-ton integrated cement production line at its Solid Plant in Antipolo, Rizal.

This expansion will double the company’s cement production capacity in Luzon. It will also boost Cemex’s overall installed annual production capacity by 26 percent to 7.2 million tons from 5.7 million tons.

The new cement production line is scheduled to commence operations by September.

DMCI said it anticipates power, fuel and other production supplies costs, which represent 73 percent of Cemex’s cost of sales in 2023, to ease due to “normalizing market prices” and the transition to a more affordable energy supplier, Semirara Mining and Power Corp.

Administrative and selling expenses, which accounted for 52 percent of last year’s operating expenses, are expected to decline from talent and business process onshoring initiatives, following the exit of its Mexican owners.

Semirara Mining expects a significant increase in its coal sales to Cemex, estimating a 227-percent rise to 500,000 metric tons (MT) annually compared to 2024 levels.

In addition to coal, the energy company can also supply Cemex with 50 megawatts of electricity and fly ash.

Based on historical consumption patterns, DMCI and DMCI Homes are estimated to source around 400,000 MT of cement from Cemex.

This volume has the potential to expand further, subject to growth in DMCI’s order book and a recovery in DMCI Homes’ project launches, the company said.

Last week, the Consunji Group signed a purchase agreement with Cemex Asia B.V. to acquire its 42.14 million common shares in Cemex Asian South East Corp. (CASEC) for $305.6 million.

CASEC is majority shareholder of Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. (CHP), holding 89.86 percent of its outstanding capital stock.

“Through this agreement and subject to the satisfaction of various pre-closing conditions, the buyers would become the 89.86 percent indirect shareholder of CHP upon closing,” it said.

DMCI Holdings, the listed holding firm of the Consunji Group, is set to acquire a 56.75 percent stake in CASEC, comprising 23.91 million shares, while Dacon Corp., will secure 32.12 percent of the shares, totaling 13.53 million shares.

Semirara Mining will purchase the remaining 11.13 percent or 4.68 million shares.