Discovering the best leadership style for you

WHILE I was mentoring aspiring managers, I was particularly struck by the idea that leadership is a blend of art and science. Indeed, leadership can be cultivated through learning, but it also involves understanding what strategies are effective for the specific team you are leading. Just as individuals have unique strengths, values and personalities, so too should your leadership style reflect those differences. Finding the best leadership approach for you requires reflection and self-awareness. By identifying your strengths, preferences and the needs of your team and your organization, you can discover the most effective leadership style that works for you.

Start by familiarizing yourself with the various leadership styles because there are various leadership styles to consider. Autocratic leadership involves the leader making decisions for the team with minimal input from team members.

In contrast, democratic leadership entails team participation in decision-making, thus promoting collaboration within the team. Transformational leaders inspire and motivate their teams toward a shared vision. Transactional leaders give rewards based on performance. Servant leaders prioritize their team’s needs, emphasizing empathy and collaboration. Understanding these leadership styles helps identify your own approach and evaluate which style best suits your team’s needs.

In identifying your own leadership style, reflect on your strengths, weaknesses and natural inclinations. Ask yourself questions like: Am I more analytical or empathetic? Do I excel at strategic planning or relationship-building? Do I work well with others, or do I prefer to work alone? Listing your answers to these questions will help you have an accurate inventory of your skills and identify what skills need to be improved to effectively manage your team. Understanding your innate abilities will guide you toward a leadership style that leverages your strengths and minimizes your weaknesses.

Aside from self-reflection, ask for feedback from colleagues, mentors, or team members about your leadership style. Understand how others perceive your strengths and areas for improvement because their insights can provide valuable information on which leadership style suits you best. Avoid comparing your leadership style with others because the best leadership style largely depends on your team’s needs and dynamics.

The best leadership style often depends on the situation. Analyze the context in which you lead. Factors to consider include the size of your team, organizational culture, urgency of tasks, and the level of expertise of team members. For example, a small group might benefit from a more flexible and collaborative leadership approach compared to a traditional corporate setting where decisions are handed down from senior management to the rank-and-file. There are also days when you have to be autocratic, and there are days when you need to allow your team to experiment and collaborate to arrive at the best solutions.

You also need to consider the needs and preferences of your team members. Some teams thrive under a visionary leader who provides clear direction, while others prefer a leader who fosters open communication and collaboration. Familiarize yourself with the various personalities within your team and what motivates them. This way, you can adapt your leadership style to meet specific team needs to enhance their performance and morale. Understanding what your team needs will help you plan your team’s workload, lead them to complete their tasks, organize their deliverables, and monitor their progress effectively.

Also, do not be afraid to experiment with different leadership styles. Start by incorporating elements of various styles into your leadership approach and see which one works or fails by observing how your team responds so you can adjust accordingly. Adaptability and an in-depth understanding of how your team works are key traits of effective leaders. Knowing your leadership style is valuable, but it is most effective when complemented by what works best for your team. Regularly assess your leadership style and its impact. Reflect on what is working well and what can be improved.

In all of these, ensure that your leadership style aligns with your personal values and ethical principles. Authenticity plays a crucial role in effective leadership. Being authentic means leading in a manner consistent with your values that will develop trust and respect among your team members. Everyone in your team needs to understand that you can create a safe space for them to be nurtured and unleash their potential, as well as offer support when they make mistakes. When they truly believe this, you will be amazed by how much more they can contribute to the team’s success.

Ultimately, the best leadership style for you is one that is true to your personality so embrace your unique strengths and qualities as a leader. Strive to create a positive impact by leading with empathy, purpose and integrity. Identifying the best leadership style for yourself is a continuous process that evolves over time. By engaging in self-reflection, seeking feedback, and adapting to changing circumstances, you can cultivate a leadership style that brings out the best in both yourself and your team. Remember, effective leadership is not about conforming to a particular mold but rather about leveraging your individuality to inspire and empower those around you.

Image credits: Memento Media on Unsplash





