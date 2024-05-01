Debt trade rise boosts claims of OFCs

Domestic claims of other financial corporations (OFCs) again posted double-digit growth in the last quarter of 2023, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The data showed other financial corporations’ domestic claims grew 15 percent in the last quarter of 2023 from 17.8 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

Based on the data, this is the fourth consecutive quarter when it posted a double digit growth but was the slowest since the first quarter.

“The growth is attributable to the rise in the sector’s claims on the central government, the private sector and the depository corporations. In particular, the sector’s claims on the central government expanded on account of higher holdings of government- issued debt securities,” BSP said.

“Moreover, the other financial corporations’ claims on the private sector rose as its investments in equity shares issued by the other nonfinancial corporations and loans extended to the household sector grew,” it added.

Based on the data, net claims on central government increased 21.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, faster than the 15.1 percent posted in the third quarter of 2023.

This was followed by claims on depository corporations, which posted a growth of 20 percent. However, this was significantly lower than the 40.4 percent posted in the third quarter of 2023.

Claims on other sectors, meanwhile, grew 9.7 percent in the last quarter of 2023. But, BSP data showed, this was slower than the 10 percent posted in the third quarter last year.

Meanwhile, domestic claims of the other financial corporations rose by 2.7 percent in the fourth 2023, slightly higher than the 2.1 percent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the third quarter of 2023.

The domestic claims of other financial corporations stood at P9.055 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023 from P8.818 trillion in the third quarter of 2023 and P7.873 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

BSP said the quarter-on-quarter growth in OFCs’ domestic claims stemmed from the rise in its claims on the other sectors, the central government and the depository corporations.

“The other financial corporations’ claims on the other sectors, particularly the private sector, grew on account of the sector’s increased investments in equity shares issued by other nonfinancial corporations and higher loans extended to households,” BSP said.

“The sector’s claims on the central government increased as its holdings of government-issued debt securities rose. Similarly, the sector’s claims on the depository corporations grew owing to its higher holdings of bank-issued debt securities and deposits with the banks,” it added.

The data also showed net foreign assets of the sector climbed at a slightly higher rate of 48 percent year on year in the last three months of 2023 from the 47.6 percent year on year growth posted in the third quarter of 2023.

The BSP noted that the growth in the sector’s other liabilities is due to the rise in its shares and other equity issuances and insurance technical reserves.

The net foreign assets of OFCs climbed by 4.8 percent on a quarterly basis to P388.7 billion from P370.9 billion as the sector’s investment in nonresident-issued debt securities expanded, lower than the 6.4 percent upturn posted in the third quarter of 2023.

The BSP said the sector’s other liabilities rose mainly on account of the increase in its shares and other equity issuances and insurance technical reserves.

The OFCs Survey is a comprehensive measure of the claims and liabilities of these entities other than the central bank and depository corporations. OFCs refer to institutional units providing financial services other than banks, non-banks with quasi-banking functions, non-stock savings and loan associations and the central bank.

These institutional units are comprised of non-money market funds of trust institutions, trust corporations and investment companies, private and public insurance corporations, holding companies, government-owned or -controlled corporations engaged in financial intermediation and other financial intermediaries and auxiliaries.