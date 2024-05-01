CSR programs of EDC earn MAM recognition

Energy Development Corp. (EDC) was recognized for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices by its shareholder, Macquarie Asset Management (MAM).

The Lopez-led firm was bestowed an ESG Leadership Excellence Award for Social Impact during MAM’s Asia Pacific Asset Leadership Forum.

EDC was cited for its exemplary corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, which have been benefiting its 121 partner communities and the environment since the company started operating over 48 years ago.

“We included a category for social impact for the first time to recognize how corporate social responsibility [CSR] was implemented to drive better and more sustainable commercial outcomes for our portfolio companies’ businesses,” said MAM Senior Vice President and APAC Sustainability Lead Candice Bell.

A global asset manager renowned for its sustainable investments that generate long-term results for its clients, portfolio companies, and communities, MAM has been commending its portfolio companies in Asia Pacific that have demonstrated, outcome-oriented excellence in workplace health and safety and sustainability in their respective countries and industries.

EDC’s CSR has prioritized environment and education, conscious of their importance in fostering inclusive growth in areas where it operates to fulfill its mission to forge collaborative pathways for a decarbonized and regenerative future.

BINHI (seedling or germling in English) is EDC’s 15-year landmark forest restoration program. It has been rescuing and propagating endangered Philippine native tree species.

To date, BINHI has planted close to 7 million native tree species, which have served as biodiversity habitats for more than 500 unique fauna species, primarily in EDC’s areas of geothermal operation across the country. The program counts more than 200 multi-sectoral partners in propagating and protecting our flagship BINHI Philippine native trees.