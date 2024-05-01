Blind Spot

MR. TANTRUM

WHO is the celebrity who threw a mini tantrum during the launch of a line of products he is endorsing? The staff of the company asked the celebrity to do something that was part of his contract anyway. He refused and gave the staff member a piece of his mind. He had a point because he and everyone else was busy—but he didn’t need to castigate the staff member who was just following orders. The celebrity is notorious for being a bully. He and his posse are known for being bullies. He is powerful right now because his name is associated with big celebrities who have a lot of industry clout.

PAYING FOR IT

HOW true is the rumor that the comedian is cheating on her husband with a male model? She isn’t just cheating, but she’s also paying for it. The model is allegedly charging the comedian for every step the relationship takes. For example, if he has to take off his clothes, she would have to pay a specific amount. Anything beyond that is also subject for payment. If all this is true, it’s very strange behavior for the comedian who has always been known to be a faithful wife and partner. Her exes have cheated on her but she was never reported to have cheated on them. This is the first time that she has been named in cheating allegations.

SEPARATED

Although they have been spotted together recently, the businesswoman and her husband are said to be separated. According to the grapevine, the businesswoman has had enough of her husband’s controlling ways. For instance, he chooses what she will wear. He chooses what furniture they should or shouldn’t buy. The couple still live together because the businesswoman’s family doesn’t want to rock the boat. Compared to the guy, the businesswoman has more money and power. Her family told her to hang in there until a solution that will work for them both can be found. The businesswoman has told her friends that she no longer loves her husband and would rather be a single mom.

HER REAL PERSONALITY

WHICH broadcast personality was spotted publicly castigating her assistant because of a mistake the latter made? It was embarrassing for people around to watch as she was cussing at the assistant who was trying to explain what happened. The broadcast personality is known for her amiable personality so it was a big shock who witnessed that incident. When she was still actively working, the broadcast personality was already known for being nice only to those on her level or higher in rank.