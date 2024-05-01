Bancom starts raising cash with peso-bonds

THE Bank of Commerce (Bancom), an affiliate of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., announced last Tuesday it has started the public offer of its peso bond issuance with a minimum size of P5 billion with an oversubscription option.

The bonds represent the second tranche of the lender’s P20-billion bonds program.

The Series B Bonds has a tenor of 1.5 years and a fixed interest rate of 6.5635 percent per annum. The public offer period runs from April 30 to May 9, 2024 but may be shortened by the issuer.

The Series B Bonds will be issued and listed on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on May 16.

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refinance maturing debt obligations.

In 2023, the bank marked its 60th anniversary with a record high net income of P2.8 billion. This was a 56 percent. increase from P1.8 billion it reported in the previous year, and considered the highest growth rate posted by a listed Philippine bank for the year.

At the end of 2023, return on equity stood at 9.52 percent, an improvement from the previous year’s 7.01 percent and more than double the bank’s IPO prospectus ROE of 4.22 percent.

The bank’s record high profit was backed by growth in its core lending business. Net interest income was up by P1.61 billion or 24 percent year-on-year. Growth was registered across all lending segments.

The bank also saw growth on its service charges, fees and commissions driven by revenues from its investment banking, credit card, and trust businesses.

The bank appointed ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch and Philippine Commercial Capital Inc. as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for this issuance. BankCom is also acting as a selling agent for the offering, together with ING and PCC Capital.