AirAsia hires more pilots amid travel boom

Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines has conducted a one-day mass pilot recruitment event, underscoring the crucial role of pilots in the aviation sector.

According to AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla, the mass-recruitment event was held in commemoration of the World Pilots Day, noting that it aims to address the growing demand for travel while providing opportunities for aspiring pilots.

“Opportunities for pilots have been limited over recent times, especially given the challenges the airline industry has faced during the pandemic. However, we maintain a positive outlook for the future, and now that travel demand is booming once again, we are dedicated to creating avenues of opportunity for individuals passionate about aviation. I am certain it will not stop here,” he said.

The mass pilot recruitment event attracted hundreds of aspirants who underwent a selection process.

“Given AirAsia’s significant order book of over 300 aircraft deliveries until 2035 under the AirAsia Aviation Group, there’s so much more to look forward to,” Isla added.

Currently, AirAsia Philippines employs 138 Captains and 116 First Officers. Isla added that as Labor Day approaches, AirAsia Philippines aims to recognize the contributions of its more than 2,000 employees, who play a pivotal role in ensuring flight safety and operational excellence.

“As part of our value to ‘make a difference’ here at AirAsia, we remain dedicated to connecting people, places, and passions—striving to create an impact in the industry,” Isla added.

Last January, the AirAsia Group announced that it plans to make Manila its “hub to the United States” as it adopts a “multi-hub strategy” with the planned consolidation of its airline businesses across Southeast Asia.

In a press conference, Capital A Bhd. CEO Tony Fernandes said the group will transform other key cities, such as Bangkok and Manila as “hubs,” similar to Kuala Lumpur, where it operates its largest route network.

Manila will become AirAsia Group’s “hub to the US” and flights to America are expected to be launched by 2025.

Fernandes cited Los Angeles as one of the destinations that AirAsia will be launching for its US expansion via Manila.