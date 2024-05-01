Aboitiz Land ‘cautiously optimistic’ on property sector

Aboitiz Land, the property development unit of the Cebu-based conglomerate Aboitiz group, is upbeat on the local property sector pointing out that things have been improving after the pandemic.

“I would say we have a cautiously optimistic view of the property market going forward after pandemic so I think there are a lot of good things going on right now in the industry and so we can we continue to see very good growth, particularly in the areas outside of Metro Manila,” explains David Rafael, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aboitiz Land in a recent online press briefing.

Boardwalk, Seafront Residences

Rafael said the changing mindset of the buyers in the post Covid period has been beneficial to the company as they prefer to live outside the National Capital Region. He has also observed that buyers have developed a new set of preferences in the post Covid on where to live and build a healthier environment. This has defintely benefited Aboitiz Land because it does not have any projects inside and outside of Metro Manila.

Moreover, the overseas Filipino market (OFW) has also been a growth driver of Aboitiz Land as remittances continue to be steady. Other growth drivers, according to Rafael, are the country’s young demographic profile and the six million housing backlog. “That’s a very good fundamental for property because young people buy property,” said Rafael.

However, Rafael said there are some challenges to reckon with such as the geopolitical tensions, high interest rates, inflation, supply chain issues and others. “Overall, I think the pluses outweigh the minuses,” said Rafael.

Amoa, Compostela

He said The Strides located in the company’s LIMA Estate in Batangas has been experiencing great sales takeup.

After the successful launch of The Strides mid-rise condominium, Rafael said Aboitiz Land is launching the second building called Amber ahead of schedule. The Strides is almost 80 percent sold out.

“We plan to focus on accelerating the development of existing residential projects in Batangas, Pampanga, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija and Cebu,” Rafael said.

He says the immediate focus of Aboitiz Land is the maximization of its existing landbank, which remains sizeable across Luzon and Cebu, as well as that of the various real estate holdings of the different Aboitiz business units including the economic estates, through the development of residential enclaves.

Furthermore, Rafael said Aboitiz Land will introduce innovations to the buyers in its residential projects in Cebu, Batangas, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija through the development of new, large, and high value projects that will also drive sustainable growth.

“We also intend to generate value for various real estate holdings of the Aboitiz units including the economic estates through the development of residential enclaves,” said Rafael.

Being bullish on the return to office setup, Aboitiz Land is tapping the rental market through Point Blue that offers private micro studios located in key business areas Makati and BGC.

Digitalizing the buying process for OFWs

Aboitiz Land recently introduced OneVecino, an innovative digital ecosystem that will make investing for overseas Filipinos who want to invest in Aboitiz Land projects a seamless experience from initial property search to ongoing management.

With its intuitive interface, OneVecino facilitates virtual property exploration and empowers users to make well-informed decisions. It offers peace of mind, allowing users to closely monitor their investments. OneVecino ensures overseas Filipinos are equipped with the information and confidence they need throughout their home buying journey, providing convenience, transparency, and security.

For overseas-based Filipinos seeking secure and lucrative investments, Aboitiz Land has beach condominiums called Seafront Villas at Seafront Residences in San Juan, Batangas, and The Strides at LIMA in Lipa, Batangas. With high potential for rental income or resale value appreciation, they cater to investors looking to diversify their portfolios while ensuring long-term returns.

Moreover, it also offers The Villages at Lipa in Batangas, Ajoya communities in Central Luzon, as well as notable projects in Cebu including Amoa in Compostela and Foressa Mountain Town in Balamban.