Transport groups press SC for TRO on 1st day of strike

TRANSPORT groups led by PISTON on Monday made a last-ditch effort to persuade the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) enjoining the government from implementing its April 30 deadline for the full implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Its supplemental petition with urgent reiterative motion for the issuance of a TRO and/or a writ of preliminary injunction cited the amendment in Department Order (DO) No. 2017-011 issued by the Department of Transportation on June 19, 2017, which is also known as the blueprint of the PUV modernization program.

The petitioners noted that in their original petition with prayer for a TRO, they called for the nullification of seven issuances, including DO No. 2017-011.

However, on December 29, 2023, or nine days after they filed the said petition, DOTr promulgated DO No. 2023-022, providing the guidelines on the implementations of PUVMP, superseding DO No. 2017-011.

It noted that DO No. 2023-022 inserted specific additional requirements on consolidation and management operations that were previously not included in the assailed DO No. 2017-011.

Essentially, the petitioners pointed out that the new DO No. 2023-022 includes the assailed forced consolidation in its technical requirements and directs the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to “adopt a policy on the consolidation of certificates of public convenience [CPCs] and substitution of units,” which is not found in DO 2017-011.

“The Omnibus Franchising Guidelines issued on June 19, 2017 is the primary document that was issued by respondent Department of Transportation [DOTr] where the other issuances by respondent LTFRB derive authority from,” the supplemental petition read.

“The surreptitious promulgation of DO 2023-022 after DO 2017-011 had been assailed in court is suspect, or odd at best. Petitioners note that DO 2023-022 contains substantial changes from its previous version,” it added.

The petitioners pointed out that originally the consolidation of franchises was not a priority in the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines.

“In the first department order, the LTFRB was mandated to ‘encourage and require the consolidation of operators and the establishment of bigger coordinated fleets of PUVs. Incentives and higher priority may be granted to operators with larger fleet sizes using higher capacity vehicles,” the transport groups noted.

However, the petitioners said, in the latest DOTr order, “consolidation was made an integral part of the program.”

“The belated and underhanded incorporation of mandatory consolidation in the PUVMP appears to indicate a lack of clarity and cohesion in the policy and implementation,” the petitioners said in stressing the need for the issuance of a TRO.

They also anchored the supplemental petition on the business sector’s call to suspend the consolidation deadline for an indefinite period and create “an affordable, sustainable and carbon-neutral mass transport system.”

The petitioners cited business groups under The Leaders Forum such as the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., trade unions Federation of Free Workers, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Mangagagwa and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines as among those supporting their call to halt the implementation of PUVMP.

“The requirement of consolidation is untenable at this point, and fundamentally unlawful. This is why there is continuing resistance from among the stakeholders, and particularly, jeepney drivers to forced franchise consolidation,” the petitioners said.

All the assailed orders issued by the government for the PUVMP violate the petitioners’ right to freedom of association and right to organize, they claimed.

“To reiterate, the process of cooperativization was carried out by force, rather than affiliation. Jeepney drivers are being compelled to join cooperatives through coercion or undue influence, such as threats of license revocation or denial of permits,” they stressed.

They reiterated revoking the individual operators’ franchises without affording them the opportunity to be heard violates the right to procedural due process.

The petitioners also argued that the assailed department orders and circulars violate the petitioners’ right to gainful employment and livelihood.

Acting on the original petition of the transport groups, the SC ordered last December 2023 the DOTr and the LTFRB to justify the constitutionality of their various administrative issuances relating to PUVMP.

The SC deferred its action on the transport groups’ plea for the issuance of a TRO to immediately enjoin the implementation of PUVMP pending compliance by the DOTr and LTFRB to its order.

Aside from PISTON, the other petitioners in the case are Bayan Muna Partylist Coordinator Gaylord Despuez, PARA-Advocates for Inclusive Transport member Edrich Samonte, No to PUV Phaseout Coalition of Panay member Elmer Forro, and Kmyut spokesperson Ma. Flora Cerna.

The LTFRB earlier announced that PUVMP would be enforced starting January 1, 2024 and that all existing franchises of PUJs would be cancelled.

However, the government decided to extend the deadline until today (April 30).

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





