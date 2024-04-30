Taipei eyes PHL as partner in startup ecosystem development

THE National Development Council (NDC) of Taiwan is eyeing the Philippines as a partner as the East Asian economy develops a startup ecosystem through its “Startup Island TAIWAN” program.

“I think the very important point is the Philippines has a very good English base,” Startup Island TAIWAN Founder and Managing Director Amanda Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the “2024 Taiwan-Philippines Tech Summit” last week. “To use the app or any introductions, it’s very easy to implement these kinds of applications.”

According to its official website, “Startup Island TAIWAN” was broached after “the NDC held meetings and workshops with startup communities, key opinion leaders and other government agencies… to find the foundations of Taiwan’s innovation and entrepreneurship DNA.

“After rounds of discussions, the NDC and the community decided to jointly create the national startup brand, ‘Startup Island TAIWAN,’” read an article on the website.

Liu pointed out that with the Philippines’s advantage on speaking the dominant language in business, Manila can play a role in mitigating language barriers in the startup landscape.

Apart from this, Liu said Taiwanese startups are also looking for partners to develop solutions related to CX (Customer experience) and DX (digital transformation) in the country.

“Taiwan has a technology advantage; but we always need to find the partners to implement our solutions,” said Liu.

She also emphasized Taiwan’s strategy is to look for partners to work together in the Southeast Asia region.

Currently, Taiwan already has over 7,000 startups while the Philippines has over 1,000.

“Our vision is to unite and grow Taiwan’s startup ecosystem across different regions, both within Taiwan and on the global stage,” a briefer on “Startup Island” read.

The Taiwan government-owned startup brand said it aims to “reduce barriers” for Taiwanese startups entering international markets and enhance their success rates and to elevate Taiwan’s reputation for innovation and technology on the global stage.

In an interview with reporters last week, Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Plug and Play said it aims to onboard 40 startups per year onto an acceleration program. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/19/program-focuses-on-technical-skills-of-startups/)