Strong demand for power to lift core profit—Meralco

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said it expects to perform better this year as core profit could reach P40 billion, higher than last year’s P37.1 billion.

Meralco Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said Meralco’s consolidated core net income (CCNI) for 2024 could breach P40 billion.

“We are quite comfortable in guiding the core profitability of the group to over P40 billion for 2024,” said Pangilinan during a press briefing of the company’s financial and operating results for the first quarter.

He said the distribution business and the retail electricity supply (RES) of Meralco have been performing “very well” for the first quarter and that performance, he added, could continue in the remaining three quarters.

Meralco’s first quarter CCNI rose by 11 percent to P10.1 billion from P9 billion last year on the back of higher sales volumes of the distribution business, and continuing contributions from power generation, RES and non-power-related businesses.

Of the total CCNI, the distribution business accounted for 58 percent or P5.8 billion, power generation brought in P2.7 billion or 27 percent, RES and the non-power businesses took the remaining P1.5 billion or 15 percent.

Reported net income went up by 19 percent to P9.6 billion from P8.1 billion.

Consolidated revenues amounted to P104.5 billion, slightly lower from P105.6 billion in 2023 mainly due to lower pass-through charges and energy fees.

Higher demand from all customer segments resulted in higher sales volume from January to March this year, according to the company.

By the end of March, Meralco had 7.9 million customers.

Energy sales volumes in the first quarter rose to 12,307 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 11,287 GWh. The robust quarterly sales volume growth was brought about by higher temperatures, one more day in February due to the leap year, and increased momentum of its recovering industrial segment.

Commercial segment had the biggest share at 38 percent in the energy sales mix, while residential and industrial accounted for 34 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

Commercial sales volumes grew 11 percent to 4,678 GWh in the first quarter, from the previous year’s 4,213 GWh.

Residential sales rose by 12 percent to 4,144 GWh by the end of March from 3,701 GWh a year ago.

Industrial sales rebounded to 3,448 GWh in the three-month period, 3 percent higher than the 3,336 GWh recorded in 2023.

“Meralco has set the pace in the first quarter of the year with the strong performance of our businesses, which we will strive to sustain throughout the year,” Pangilinan said.

Meralco spent P9.4 billion for capital expenditures in the first quarter, of which P4.99 billion were utilized for distribution networks projects that included new connections, asset renewals, and load growth projects. The remaining balance was allocated for the development of MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), a wholly owned subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corp., solar projects, and Miescor Infrastructure Development Corp.’s purchase of additional 154 telecommunication towers from Globe and construction of build-to-suit towers.

Operating expenses went up by 3 percent to P9.8 billion due to intensified maintenance of line distribution facilities in preparation for the dry season peak period, as well as the rainy season; higher customer-related costs due to increase in customer count, resumption of annual update of bill deposit letter deliveries beginning December 2023, and management of customer payment delinquencies; and inclusion of expenses of SPNEC this year, following Meralco PowerGen Corp.’s acquisition of a controlling stake in December 2003.