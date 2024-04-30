‘Street food hawkers can boost culinary tourism’

‘JOLLYJEEP Jamboree’ anyone? Senator Nancy Binay on Sunday batted for support for street food vendors, who can help raise the profile of local government units (LGUs) by promoting their respective cities and municipalities through culinary tourism. “More often than not, we look at hawkers as urban blights, eyesores, public nuisances, that cause traffic—but they actually play a significant role as a culinary attraction.”

“Jollyjeep” refers to the ubiquitous jeepneys along the streets of Makati City, where affordable, home-cooked meals are available for the business district’s lower-salaried employees, similarly how a local fast-food chain offers popular meals to the masses.

The lawmaker, who chairs the Senate Committee on Tourism, stressed in a news statement, “Actually, street food culture is an untapped tourism potential. We should support the small vendors because they are also an important part of the economy.”

LGUs can help boost tourism in their respective areas by training street food hawkers in sanitation and safety practices, food preparation, handling and serving, to elevate the quality of the street food experience. “Isn’t it people go to Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Da Lat [Vietnam], Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Bintang and Jalan Alor, Seoul, Hong Kong, and other Asian countries because of their street food? We can organize and level-up our own food markets, and help promote them as a culinary destination. We have a lot of local flavors worth showcasing to the world,” said Binay.

ID no-vending zones

For another, LGUs can help identify vending and no-vending zones for these food hawkers to also improve the flow of pedestrians and traffic. She pointed out that street food hawkers and vendors are almost always forced to illegally occupy sidewalks, pavements and public spaces because LGUs fall short in providing them with decent, clean, and safe vending zones. They live in constant fear of eviction, demolition, and harassments because they are regarded as illegal vendors without proper sanitation certifications and business permits, she pointed out.

She also cited research that showed positive street food experiences significantly influence tourists’ perceptions of a destination, resulting in increased satisfaction, positive word-of-mouth recommendations, and a greater likelihood of returning to the destination. “In truth, we can draw valuable lessons from best practices observed in Iloilo, Bacolod, Pasig, or Makati, where strict adherence to food sanitation protocols ensures hygiene, food quality standards, and consumer safety, and blending it with tourism.”

By providing food hawkers with the necessary support, LGUs can ensure that street food remains a thriving and accessible aspect of a city’s cultural heritage, benefiting both tourists and local communities,” said the senator. “Who knows? One day we can organize one big culinary event where LGUs from all over the country can showcase their best Filipino beef stews and local menus in one street food festival and call it, ‘Jollyjeep Jamboree’, ‘Usok-Tusok’, or ‘Pares Olympics!’ The possibilities are grand!”

Visitor receipts exceed 2019 level

As this developed, the Department of Tourism (DOT) reported the country’s visitor receipts reached US$2.82 billion in the first quarter of the year, up some 36 percent from the $2.08 billion recorded in the same period in 2023. The period’s inbound receipts this year likewise exceeded the $2.5 billion recorded in January to March in prepandemic 2019, by 12.8 percent.

The DOT is targeting inbound visitor receipts to reach P505 billion ($8.86 billion based on US$1:P57) this year, and rising to P707 billion ($12.4 billion) by 2028. DOT data showed international arrivals reaching some 1.88 million from January to April 15 this year, with tourists from mainland China and Japan kicking up the largest increases among the country’s top markets. (See, “Chinese, Japanese tourist numbers help lift PHL visitor arrivals in 4 mos,” in the BusinessMirror, April 22, 2024.)

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, “We are confident that we will sustain our goals for the industry not only in terms of attracting visitors to come to the country and entice them to travel but ultimately, to give more employment to Filipinos.”

Image credits: Lauro Lamagna Jr.





