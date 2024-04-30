Steniel to resume trading

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) on Monday said it is lifting the trading suspension it imposed on paper firm Steniel Manufacturing Corp. (STN).

Its shares may resume trading on April 30 after the company complied with the regulators’ requirements.

“Considering that the trading of the company’s shares was suspended since July 6, 2006, the static threshold [trading band] on the price of STN shares will be lifted upon the resumption of trading of the company’s shares on April 30, 2024,” the PSE said.

Steniel was declared in default of P636 million worth of loan by banks in May 2006.

The PSE imposed a trading suspension on the same year, and kept the suspension imposed due to a resulting negative equity of the company due to its financial troubles.

Steniel addressed the debt through restructuring, involving dacion en pago of the company’s machineries and debt conversion to equity.

To address the negative equity, Steniel also had to sell its unit Steniel Mindanao Packaging Corp. (SMPC) in 2013.

The company then reacquired SMPC in 2019 through a share-swap agreement.

It then moved to convert debts from Greenkraft Corp. and Roburgh Investments Ltd. to equity.

The company’s major shareholders are Greenkraft which held 18.2 percent; Golden Bales Corp., 19.45 percent; Corbox Corp, 19.45 percent; Roxburgh Investments Ltd., 18.46 percent and Clement O. Chua, 9.82 percent with an aggregate ownership equivalent to 77.73 percent of Steniel’s capital stock.

Chua is a shareholder of Greenkraft, Corbox and Golden Bales Corp., and has indirect shares in STN.

Steniel’s share price was last traded at P0.25 apiece.