Solons buckle down to bring rice prices to P30 per kilo

LAWMAKERS are moving to amend the 5-year-old Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) to enable the National Food Authority (NFA) to sell rice to the public at approximately P30 per kilogram.

“Our target is that by June, we should bring the price of rice down by at least P10 or even P15, close to P30 per kilo,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said in an interview last Tuesday. “We will do this by having the NFA bring affordable rice to the market so that all citizens can buy rice at a price they can afford.”

Romualdez said that the focus will be on amendments related to tariffs, taxes and the purchasing mechanisms of the NFA, an agency under the Department of Agriculture.

“These are the amendments we are expediting,” the Speaker said, urging “our friends in the Senate to make this urgent.” He added the Lower House will also coordinate with the Office of the President.

According to Romualdez, the House Committee on Agriculture and Food (HCAF) “will hold daily hearings to introduce these amendments to ensure that we have a lower price of rice for everyone.”

HCAF Chairman Wilfrido Mark M. Enverga announced last Tuesday that the Lower House will give top priority to the approval of amendments to the RTL, or Republic Act (RA) 11203, before the legislative break on May 24. The decision comes as challenges stemming from the RTL, such as issues regarding rice supply and fluctuating prices, persist.

During a hearing on bills calling for amendments and repealing the law, Enverga said key provisions of RA 11203 will be revisited to enhance its effectiveness in supporting Filipino farmers and ensuring a stable rice supply for consumers.

Clamor for review

SIGNED in 2019, the law was expected to “reduce the price of rice and supposedly help farmers who would be hurt by the removal of quantitative restrictions [QRs] on imported rice.” The creation of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) under law aimed to bolster rice productivity and improve the livelihoods of farmers and their families.

Enverga emphasized the need to address existing gaps and challenges to enhance the effectiveness of the law. He said there is “overwhelming clamor” for a review before the mandatory deadline at year’s end.

He said his committee members raised points to further enhance productivity. These points include the inclusion of irrigation services under RCEF programs, increased funding for infrastructure and inputs and the proposal to reinstate the NFA’s role in stabilizing rice supply and prices.

Enverga said lawmakers emphasized the critical role of irrigation in rice production, highlighting the need for irrigation services to be integrated into the programs under the RCEF.

Under the current law, the RCEF spreads out a P10-billion allocation to four component programs: mechanization (P5 billion); seeds (P3 billion); extension (P1 billion); and, credit (P1 billion).

In its proposed amendments, the Department of Agriculture (DA) advocates for the extension of the RCEF until 2030 and the reallocation of funds. The DA seeks 55 percent of the P10 billion allocated towards farm machinery, 30 percent towards seed development and 5 percent towards training and extension services.

Moreover, Enverga also said there was a call for increased funding to support various initiatives. The latter includes the construction of warehouses, the establishment of irrigation systems, the expansion of loan coverage and the provision of additional seeds and fertilizer for distribution.

Fulfillment of promises

ENVERGA said concerns were raised regarding the fulfillment of promises regarding stable rice prices and supply under the law.

“The promises of RTL on stable rice prices and stable supply remain to be realized. Hence, the proposal to reinstate the function of the NFA in stabilizing rice supply and rice prices,” he said.

Under RA 11203, the NFA’s mandate has been limited to providing emergency buffer rice stock to be sourced exclusively from local farmers, a statement by the Department of Finance (DOF) in 2022 read.

According to the DOF, before the RTL was passed in 2019, the NFA, which regulated all rice imports and was the chief importer of the grain in the country, received an average of P11 billion a year in tax subsidies from 2005 to 2018.

“A complete reversal of this massive annual subsidy is the government’s earnings of P46.6 billion in rice import tariffs during the first three years alone of the RTL’s implementation,” the DOF has said.

The DOF added that such import tariffs collected beginning March 5, 2019, went to the annual P10-billion RCEF, which is used to finance programs that will sharpen the competitiveness of palay growers by way of providing them with easy access to fertilizer, farm machinery and equipment, high-yield seeds and cheap credit; and offering them skills training programs on farm mechanization and modern farming techniques.

“By opening the rice market, the RTL led to lower rice prices, and the removal of this staple food as a main contributor to the overall inflation rate,” the DOF has said.

Two years later, Enverga is saying lawmakers seek to harmonize RCEF components to ensure that beneficiaries receive a comprehensive set of interventions to “maximize the impact of the program.”

Importation power

SEVERAL bills as well as the proposed amendments of the DA were introduced for consideration by Enverga’s committee.

There’s House Bill (HB) 212 by Reps. Horacio P. Suansing Jr. and Mikaela Angela Suansing. HB 1562, meanwhile, aims to establish a special emergency fund called the Rice Farmer Financial Assistance.

HB 9030, titled “An Act Providing for a National Rice Emergency Response and Appropriating Funds Therefor,” was introduced by Rep. Stella Luz A. Quimbo. HB 9547, titled “An Act Extending the Period of Implementation of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund,” seeks to amend RA 8178 (Agricultural Tariffication Act).

HB 404, meanwhile, seeks to repeal RA 11203.

For its part, the DA proposed changes seek to empower the secretaries of agriculture and trade and industry to import rice under specified conditions, while allowing the NFA to secure buffer stocks through alternative schemes.

The export of rice during food security emergencies, as determined by the DA chief, would also be disallowed under the proposed changes.

The DA also proposes strengthening the regulatory functions of the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), with measures including mandatory registration of grain warehouses and regular inspections to ensure compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary standards.

The DA also wants excess rice import tariffs exceeding P10 billion to be allocated to various programs, including financial assistance, crop diversification, water impounding and watershed rehabilitation and development.