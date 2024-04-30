Soft opening of expansive Isuzu San Pablo showroom

Isuzu Gencars made a significant investment in acquiring a larger property to accommodate the expansion of the Isuzu San Pablo dealership. After breaking ground in October 2022, Isuzu Gencars announces the soft opening of the new and bigger Isuzu San Pablo showroom today, April 30, 2024. Conveniently located along the national highway, the new site is situated at Km. 85 Maharlika Highway, Barangay San Ignacio, San Pablo City, Laguna.

The new Isuzu San Pablo features a spacious 7,220.23-square-meter facility sited on a one-hectare property, constructed with the Isuzu Outlet Standard (IOS) design philosophy in mind. This translates to a beautiful facade, an elegant showroom that can house a wider variety of Isuzu vehicles, and a comfortable customer lounge designed to enhance the overall customer experience. This expansion reflects the dealership’s consistent growth and dedication to providing exceptional service to a growing base of satisfied customers.

Isuzu San Pablo is hosting a series of activities for clients during the soft opening. Guests can participate in engaging mini-games and enjoy exclusive discounts on select Isuzu models available only during the soft opening. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to test drive Isuzu vehicles, including Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) such as the Isuzu D-MAX and Isuzu mu-X, as well as Commercial Vehicles (CV), with the popular Traviz model, to experience their features and performance firsthand.

In a statement, Isuzu Gencars Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon expressed gratitude to Isuzu Philippines Corporation [IPC], remarking, “Thank you to Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) for your steadfast support and assistance, which have been instrumental in Isuzu Gencars Group’s ongoing expansion. With this support, we are committed to further upgrading and expanding our services to reach more Filipinos, providing them with quality Isuzu products and services they can trust.”

The grand opening and launching of the new Isuzu San Pablo showroom and service area will be on June 14, 2024. The dealership envisions that this will redefine the automotive retail experience in San Pablo City and its neighboring communities.

Isuzu Gencars currently has a network of seven branches located in Makati City; Batangas City and Sto. Tomas City in Batangas; San Pablo City and Sta. Rosa City in Laguna; and Legazpi City and Naga City in Bicol. It is a member of the ALC Group of Companies, founded by the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, and is currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.