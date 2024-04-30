San Miguel sweep imminent, but Blackwater could wield upset ax

SAN MIGUEL Beer tackles Blackwater on Wednesday hoping to move a win shy of a rare 11-game sweep of the eliminations in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup.

Unbeaten in nine games so far, the Beermen take on the Bossing at 4:30 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

“We want to go for that sweep but we’ll treat everything step by step,” said the 6-foot-10 seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo big man said. “But we can’t be complacent because everybody wants to beat us.”

The Bossing are expected to bring the mindset as an upset of the Beermen would stop their own six-game losing skid after having gone 3-0 to start the conference.

CJ Perez, whose consistent performance made him the latest winner of the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week, on the other hand, cautioned that the sweep doesn’t guarantee the Beermen could go all the way to the crown.

“We need to be consistent,” said Perez, who earned the weekly award for the period April 24 to 28 after two victories put the all-Filipino titleholders firmly on top of the standings.

“I’ll always try to be consistent and play my best regardless of which team we play,” he said.

Perez is the second straight San Miguel player to win the award given weekly by reporters tasked to cover the PBA after veteran Marcio Lassiter.

San Miguel Beer’s 1989 team also went 10-0 in the eliminations of the First Conference (10-0), whole TNT was the last team to sweep the eliminations with nine straight victories in the 2014 Commissioner’s Cup.

Presto also accomplished the feat in the 1990 Second Conference (10-0) and Crispa in the third conference or Philippine Cup (9-0) in 1980.

San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent reminded his wards to focus on the game and not the impending sweep.

“We’re taking it step by step and we’ll only be thinking about Blackwater,” Gallent said.

San Miguel Beer is scheduled to play Magnolia for its last eliminations game on Saturday in Batangas.

The TNT Tropang Giga (5-4), meanwhile, foes for a quarterfinals berth when it takes on hapless Converge (1-9) in the second game at 7:30 p.m.