Revised rules on government workers’ right to organize launched

The Department of Justice on Monday joined other government agencies in the launch and ceremonial signing of the new 2024 Implementing Rules and Regulations of Executive Order (EO) 180 series 1987, “Governing the Exercise of the Right of Government Employees to Self-Organize.”

Other agencies present during the signing of the IRR were the Civil Service Commission (CSC), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Finance (DOF) and Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

By virtue of EO 180, the Public Sector Labor Management Council (PSLMC) was also established to promulgate rules and regulations to govern the right of government employees to form employee organizations, be recognized and accorded rights and privileges by the State.

The IRR provide for the Registration of National Employees’ Organizations (NEO) which is the coalition of registered employee organizations within an agency for the purpose of Collective Negotiation Agreements (CNAs).

It also sets clearer qualifications and criteria for personnel eligibility to join employee organizations, use of electronic filing of pleadings/documents and online platforms, integration of new council policies, employee elections and other important guidelines.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla expressed optimism that the IRR would serve as a tool to protect the rights of government workers.

“Government employees are the engine of our bureaucracy, the unseen hands that guide the ship of state. They translate policy into action, rights into realities, and service into progress. Their ability to organize is pivotal to a responsive and resilient government,” Remulla said in his welcome remarks delivered by Undersecretary Fredderick A. Vida.

“The IRR we sign today is a promise—a promise to safeguard the rights of those who serve our country, to support their well-being and to support their invaluable contribution to our nation,” Remulla added.

It can be recalled that in 2004, the 1987 IRR of EO 180 was amended.

Following a series of consultations and review of the old IRR, the PSLMC was able to revise the old IRR in 2023 which paved the way for the adoption of the 2024 IRR.