Ports Authority eyes growth in traffic of cruise tourists

THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is aiming to grow cruise tourist traffic by almost four-fold this year on the back of continued investments in tourism infrastructure.

According to PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago, the Philippines expects to net 300,000 cruise tourists in 2024, a 275-percent surge from about 80,000 the year prior.

“For the year we are expecting 300,000 cruise tourist arrivals, for the first three months of 2024 we have achieved 44,000 [cruise tourist arrivals] already,” he said.

The Philippines, which was tagged as the “Best Cruise Destination in Asia,” welcomed “more than 80,000 cruise ship passengers” in 2023.

Santiago noted that the cruise industry is “booming,” hence the government is working towards further improving the dedicated cruise terminals in the Philippines.

“Other than the ports we are currently improving, we are now also constructing dedicated cruise terminals, those identified and ongoing cruise dedicated terminals, like in Siargao. Hopefully, by the third quarter, our Siargao cruise terminal will be operational,” Santiago said.

He added that the PPA is also building a cruise terminal in Coron, Palawan. This should be operational in 2025.

“We also have our ports undergoing retrofitting to accommodate the requirements of cruise ships. These include the ports in Curimao, Ilocos Norte, and Salomague in Ilocos Sur. Additionally, we have constructed a dedicated cruise terminal in Buruanga, Aklan, and we have many more locations to start for cruise destinations; add to that the one in Camiguin,” Santiago said.

The Department of Tourism has set an ambitious 7.7-million international visitors arrival target for 2024, about 42-percent higher than the 5.45 million visitors recorded the year prior.

Cruise tourism presents a lucrative opportunity to showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage to international travelers.

In the first three months of 2024, the Philippines welcomed more than two million international visitors, accounting for P157.62 billion in tourism receipts.

South Korea maintains its spot as the Philippines’ top source market in terms of inbound visitor arrivals with 27.19 percent or 546,726, followed by the United States that delivered 315,816 (15.71 percent), China with 130,574 (6.49 percent), Japan with 123,204 (6.13 percent), and Australia with 88,048 (4.38 percent).

Canada, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Germany ranked sixth to tenth, respectively.

Before the pandemic, the Philippines recorded its all-time high arrivals of 8.26 million inbound visitors in 2019.