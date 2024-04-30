PHL support for agri ‘most distorting’ to trade–OECD

THE Philippines led in terms of the support it provided to the agriculture sector relative to GDP, but the form of assistance came in the form of what the OECD characterized as “most distorting” to production and trade.

Based on the OECD’s Agricultural Policy Subsidies report, the country invested 2.3 percent of GDP in agriculture in the 2020 to 2022 period. However, this was lower than the nearly 3-percent average spent between 2000 and 2002.

Most of the support extended in the Philippines came in the form of market price support such as fuel discount vouchers for farmers as well as fertilizer subsidies such as the discount vouchers for the Plant, Plant, Plant Part 2 program.

“The types of support considered to have the potential to be the most distorting are market price support, payments based on output, and payments based on the unconstrained use of variable inputs,” OECD said.

“These forms of support are also known for being both inefficient and untargeted to providing support to those households in need as a large share of the transfers are leaked in the form of higher prices for and larger use of inputs, or capitalized into land values,” the report added.

OECD said that on average, these forms of support are much more prevalent in emerging economies. In the 11 emerging economies, including the Philippines, the most distorting policies generated positive support to producers.

This was equivalent to 10 percent of gross farm receipts and implicit taxation equal to 6 percent of gross farm receipts between 2020 and 2022.

In OECD countries, the report showed, the most distorting policies generated positive support equalling 7 percent of gross farm receipts in 2020-2022, but did not implicitly tax producers.

In the case of the Philippines, the report said 22.4 percent of gross farm receipts were considered distorting support in 2020-2022. This was higher compared to the 20-percent average between 2000 and 2002.

Of the amount in 2020-2022, the data showed 20.7 percentage points were spent on market price support and the remaining 0.8 percentage points were composed of other potentially distorting support.

“Market price support [MPS] arises as a result of domestic or trade policies that raise or lower domestic market prices, such as border tariffs, export taxes and price ceilings or floors,” the report stated.

“Excluding policies that depress prices, MPS accounts for the majority of positive support provided to farmers across all covered economies both in aggregate as well as within a majority of the covered economies [counting the European Union collectively as one economy],” it added.

Earlier, the International Food Policy Research Institute (Ifpri) said a measure allowing the extension of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) should include its gradual phaseout.

Research Fellow Emeritus at the IFPRI Director General’s Office, Mark Rosegrant told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Food Security Forum that it is important to place sunset provisions on farm subsidies.

Rosegrant said this after recent reports indicated that Senator Cynthia A. Villar is proposing to extend the RCEF for another six years, doubling the support for farmers to P20 billion.

Once the RCEF is phased out, he said the funds from rice tariffs could be used for other investments in the agriculture sector. This will ensure that government funds are spent for agriculture that could lead to “higher returns.”

These other areas include research and development, improving value chains, and efforts that would help reduce post-harvest losses, among others. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/15/ifpri-farm-subsidies-must-have-sunset-clauses/)

Image credits: Bernard Testa





