PBBM certain 1st BARMM parliamentary polls will be fine

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday guaranteed the successful conduct of the first-ever parliamentary elections of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) next year.

In his speech during the 10th Anniversary of the Signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), the chief executive said the national government is ready to assist the Commission on Elections in organizing the May 2025 polls.

“As your President, I reassure that you will have an honest, orderly, and credible conduct of the electoral process,” Marcos said.

“Let this also serve as a warning to those who may plan to threaten and derail this upcoming election, do not think of fighting the government,” he added.

He said he is confident the 6th Infantry Division (ID) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will be able to help maintain the peace and order in the said elections.

“I know you have the ability to secure a safe and honest conduct of these elections as this will lay the groundwork for a Bagong Pilipinas,” Marcos said while addressing the troops of the 6th ID.

The outcome of the said polls, he said, will be crucial in sustaining the socio-economic gains of the CAB.

“The upcoming first BARMM parliamentary elections in May 2025 will represent a big milestone in our journey towards a meaningful autonomy and a peaceful Bangsamoro,” Marcos said.

He urged citizens of BARMM to exercise their right to vote to help in charting the course of development in the region.

“I urge you, safeguard those rights, empower yourselves, take part in our shared task of nation-building,” Marcos said.

The BARMM elections were originally scheduled in 2022, but it was reset to next year due to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament serves as the interim government of BARMM.