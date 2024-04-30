PAF gets mobile Japanese radar system

THE Philippine Air Force (PAF)’s capability to monitor the country’s airspace against hostile threats was boosted after the turnover of the Japanese-made TPS-P14ME Mobile Air Surveillance Radar System Monday afternoon.

“This mobile radar is part of the Horizon 2 of the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines] Modernization Project which includes the supply and delivery of three fixed radars which are situated in three air stations in the country along with the support vehicles, training and integrated logistics support,” PAF commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño said.

He also said that the TPS-P14ME is a critical component of the PAF’s surveillance and early warning capability.

“The TPS-P14ME is ideal for the mobile platform due to its simplicity and energy efficiency. Truly, it will play a significant role in bolstering the PAF’s capabilities in maintaining situational awareness in our airspace, ensuring that we maintain a watchful eye on the horizon for potential threats any time, anywhere, crucial in light of an ever-changing geopolitical landscape in the region,” Parreño said.

The TPS-P14E is the mobile backstop of the three fixed FPS-3ME fixed-air surveillance radar system acquired for P5.5 billion by the Department of National Defense (DND).

These surveillance systems were acquired via government-to-government procurement with the contract being signed in August 2020.

The first fixed FPS-3ME was delivered and installed at Wallace Air Station in San Fernando, La Union last December 20, 2023.

The last two FPS-3ME are expected to be delivered and installed within the next two years.

Meanwhile, DND Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. said these new radars give more scope to the country’s “domain awareness” capability particularly in the aerial domain.

“It adds eyes, [it adds to depth to our surveillance capabilities],” he added.

The TPS-P14ME is capable of “high resolution surveillance of air and surface targets including aircraft, drones, maritime vessels, enabling us to track and identify potential threats with precision and accuracy.”

One of the advantages of a mobile radar system, the PAF said, is its “flexibility” and the capability to be deployed easily to different locations, allowing the military to quickly set up surveillance operations in remote or strategic areas.

“The TPS-P14ME Mobile Air Surveillance Radar System significantly enhances the PAF’s operational capabilities by providing real-time situational awareness, early warning detection, and precise target tracking capabilities,” it added.