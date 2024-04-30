Padilla files Con-con resolution for Cha-cha

Senator Robin Padilla on Monday filed a resolution calling for a Constitutional Convention to amend provisions of the 1987 Constitution, aiming to dispel fears this would “advance the interests of only a few.”

In filing Resolution of Both Houses No.8, Padilla, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, said this would be a “participatory and democratic” way of revising the Constitution.

“To dispel any doubt that a proposed revision to the 1987 Constitution would only advance interests of a few,” Padilla said a Constitutional convention is “deemed a more appropriate mode of doing said revision.”

The Padilla resolution provides that members of the Senate and House of Representatives are to vote separately in calling for a Constitutional Convention, providing that “a vote of two-thirds of each House voting separately is needed for this.”

Moreover, the Padilla resolution called on Congress to “enact an enabling legislation that will embody all details relative to the convening of the Constitutional Convention.”

Padilla noted that in a Constitutional Convention, the revision would be participatory since the delegates are elected by the people, and “are more likely be a more diverse and representative body.”

In addition, the resolution cited a position paper by faculty members of the University of the Philippines’ Department of Political Science faculty noting a Con-Con “encourages more participation and likely promotes diversity of views.”

Citing the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, he said the members of a Con-con, will be “more focused” and the process will be “democratic, transparent, and deliberative.”

Earlier, Padilla said he will seek the help of former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Romulo Neri and Finance Secretary Margarito Teves to reduce the cost of holding a Con-con.