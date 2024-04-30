`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

today's front page businessmirror 043024

Padel Pilipinas winners

sports04 050124
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Senator Pia Cayetano and Tao Yee Tan pose with their trophies and replica of the winners’ check after ruling the women’s open class of Padel Pilipinas’s Philippine Open held in partnership with Play Padel and Le Garde at the Mandaluyong padel facility over the weekend.

The other winners are Mayumi Toribio, with son Nicholas, and Violeta Volodkeviciute (women’s intermediate), Joseph Serra and Johnny Arcilla (men’s open) and Nigel Rimando and Vinz Toribio (men’s intermediate). 

Forty teams consisting of 51 men and 26 women players representing 12 nationalities competed in the event.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • dito businessmirror display ad
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250

Know more