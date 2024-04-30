Padel Pilipinas winners

Senator Pia Cayetano and Tao Yee Tan pose with their trophies and replica of the winners’ check after ruling the women’s open class of Padel Pilipinas’s Philippine Open held in partnership with Play Padel and Le Garde at the Mandaluyong padel facility over the weekend.

The other winners are Mayumi Toribio, with son Nicholas, and Violeta Volodkeviciute (women’s intermediate), Joseph Serra and Johnny Arcilla (men’s open) and Nigel Rimando and Vinz Toribio (men’s intermediate).

Forty teams consisting of 51 men and 26 women players representing 12 nationalities competed in the event.