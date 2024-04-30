P3.554M worth of kush, vape pens seized by BOC

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced that it seized P3.554-million worth of dried marijuana or kush and vape pens containing cannabis oil concealed in misdeclared parcels from the United States of America and Canada.

In a statement on Monday, the BOC said the BOC-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) intercepted a total of 2,536 grams of dried marijuana and 70 pieces of vape pens containing cannabis oil concealed in five parcels declared as car seat covers, coffee mugs and books.

The contrabands were detected after parcels were scanned using x-ray and through K9 inspection. A subsequent physical examination revealed vape pens and dried leaves suspected to be dried marijuana, according to the BOC.

Following the inspection, the collected samples were sent to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for laboratory testing and confirmation, which yielded a positive result for marijuana and cannabis oil.

“Both are considered dangerous drugs and substances as defined under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act,” read the statement issued by the BOC.

The consignees, senders and recipients of the parcels will face charges in violation of Section 118 (Prohibited Importation and Exportation) and Section 1400 (Misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

The BOC didn’t name those involved in the shipment.

The BOC said the BOC-NAIA remains “steadfast” in its commitment to strengthen the country’s borders against attempts to import prohibited and dangerous drugs.

“The Bureau, through these seizures, significantly aided the national government in protecting our communities from potential threats of the proliferation of dangerous drugs and substances to the health and safety of our citizenry,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio was quoted in the statement as saying.

On April 19, the BOC-Manila International Container Port (BOC-MICP) also intercepted approximately 21,071 grams of dried marijuana valued at P29.499 million from Thailand misdeclared as household items and motor parts.

For the first quarter of the year, the BOC seized a total of P18.11 billion worth of smuggled goods.

In terms of overall revenue collection, the BOC generated a total of P219.385 billion from January to March this year, exceeding its first-quarter target by P8.489 billion.

The BOC is tasked to collect close to P1 trillion in earnings in 2024, higher by 15 percent to 20 percent than what it collected in the previous year.

Image credits: Klodien | Dreamstime.com





