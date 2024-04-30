NSC to counter China’s ‘corrosive narratives’ on West Philippine Sea

National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año said Beijing is expected to escalate its “corrosive narratives” to silence local opposition against its maritime expansion in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The National Security Council said it will be countering the initiative with its ongoing nationwide “transparency” information campaign on the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal Ruling constituted under the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

During the media seminar organized by the Local Government Development Institute last Monday, Año warned Beijing has shifted its tactics in its attempt to win public opinion in the WPS issue from trying to discredit the 2016 Arbitral ruling, which invalidated the 9-dash and 10-dash line maps of China.

“To make matters worse, the corrosive narratives are also parroted and amplified by local apologists, propagandists, trolls, and fearmongerswho are promoting a ‘defeatist’ attitude reminiscent of collaborators in our history,” Año said.

“In the future, these tactics will escalate as tensions are expected to boil in the contested waters,” he added.

National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan E. Malaya explained that China is currently trying to sell the perception that government efforts to protect the country’s interest in the WPS, which are parts of the South China Sea (SCS) located within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), as “provocative.”

“And that provocation will lead to war. And that war is not something we can win. So therefore let us get back on the negotiating table and discard the arbitral ruling. that is…that is their approach now,” Malaya said.

He explained China adopted the new narrative as more countries expressed their recognition of the 2016 arbitral ruling and fewer Filipinos trust China based on recent survey results.

In a recent Oculum Research and Analytics survey, it was revealed that only 17 percent of Filipinos have “great trust” in China and 38 percent said they had “less or no trust” with the said country.

“So I think we are doing well so the challenge now is the changing narratives [of China],” Malaya said.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Jay Tarriela said the government is determined to sustain the said gains through their information drive.

“Regardless of how many trolls they hire, as long as we keep on telling the truth, we are just going to expose the illegal actions and the lies of the People’s Republic of China. It doesn’t matter. Our approach will still be the same thing. Spread the truth and tell it correctly. And never tell a lie,” Tarriela said.

Image credits: Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP





