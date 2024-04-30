NAC, GET Philippines Launch EV Shuttle for Employees

Beginning this month, employees of Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC) can avail themselves of an electronic vehicle shuttle service for free following the partnership between the natural resource development company and Global Electric Transport (GET).

The shift to cleaner forms of transport is part of NAC’s commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050.Boasting a 30-passenger capacity and 100-kilometer range on one charge, the Community Optimized Managed Electronic Transport (COMET) is a sustainable alternative to traditional gas-powered shuttles.

According to GET Philippines Inc. senior sales executive Sheera Vizcarra, the zero-emission electric shuttle is powered by a 54-kilowatt lithium iron phosphate battery and charges up to 90 percent in 45 minutes. It can also reach a top speed of 70 kilometers per hour, is fully air-conditioned, and can deploy an access ramp for persons with disabilities.

The shuttle service is free for members of the Nickel Asia Riders Club through the GETPASS Mobile Application. The shuttle service route goes through designated loading and unloading points in Quezon City, Mandaluyong, and Makati.

NAC Assistant Vice President for Facility Management Salvador C. Cabauatan says the Company’s partnership with GET Philippines demonstrates NAC’s commitment to reducing its overall carbon footprint while providing a clean alternative means of transportation to its employees who typically commute from different parts of the metro.

The COMET was developed in partnership with Spanish racecar engineering firm QEV Technologies and EvDynamics in China. In keeping with NAC’s commitment to sustainability, the Company also acquired two hybrid excavators in 2023 which capture excess energy during operations for reuse in the future costing P12.34 million each with another nine units ordered for standardized usage in 2024 for a total of P125.82 million.