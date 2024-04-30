More PLAN ships of China spotted near ‘Balikatan’ flotilla

AS the first “multilateral maritime exercise” (MME) for year’s “Balikatan” comes to a close Monday, two more People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were spotted near the participating naval ships Monday.

PLAN ships with bow numbers 793 and 167 were spotted around 9 a.m. as the MME participating ships were sailing some 33 nautical miles north west off Quezon, Palawan, Western Command spokesperson Captain Ariel Coloma said.

The Chinese ships were spotted at a distance of four to five nautical miles away from the Filipino, American and French warships taking part in the MME, he added.

No untoward incidents were recorded as of press time.

For the last day of the MME, Coloma said the participating vessels will take part in gunnery drills, cross-deck operations, detect and engage, and photo exercises.

MME participants were identified as the Philippine Navy’s offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), landing dock BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), the USS Navy’s landing ship dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49) and the French Navy’s Floreal-class frigate, FS Vendémiaire (FFH-734).

Earlier, Coloma said a PLAN vessel, with bow number 578, was spotted around 9 a.m. as the “Balikatan” naval ships were sailing in the northern part of Palawan for their scheduled search-and-rescue and photo exercises on April 28.

Also, on April 27, another PLAN ship with bow number 793 was spotted, but this vessel is no longer tagging along with the naval craft taking part in the MME.

The MME, which started on April 25, is part of the 39th iteration of the “Balikatan.”

It is one of the major components of “Balikatan,” which aims to enhance the participating naval forces’ interoperability.