Makati gets first AI-powered medical imaging system for cancer care 

Residents of Makati City will be the first in the Philippines to experience the uMI 550, an artificial intelligence-enhanced digital PET/CT system that the Makati Life Medical Center has purchased, which offers clear, sharp, and efficient medical imaging.

As part of Mayor Abby Binay’s commitment to give Makatizens the finest preventive care possible, the scan’s capacity to identify cancer in its early stages allows us to help with tailored treatments. Its acquisition represents a major advancement for Makati. “That’s why we enthusiastically welcome this groundbreaking equipment to the world of medical imaging, the uMI 550, from United Imaging Health Care. “The very first in the Philippines!”

The largest healthcare public-private partnership in the nation is Makati Life Medical Center. It is the primary provider of emergency and healthcare services in the city. The application of this modern PET/CT scanning equipment shows Makati Life’s commitment to offering Filipinos access to top-notch medical care.

Dr. Dennis Sta. Ana, president and CEO of Makati Life Medical Center

“Together, we are not just acquiring a machine. We are investing in the future. It is a future where cancer is detected early, treated effectively, and ultimately conquered,” said Sta. Ana.

The Makati Life CEO said cutting-edge medical equipment was acquired at the prompting of Mayor Binay, who envisions a comprehensive healthcare system for Makatizens.

Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay

He reiterated the mayor’s directive to prioritize Preventive, Therapeutic, and Rehabilitative (PTR) Medicine, highlighting the significant role of the scan in early cancer detection and targeted therapy.

“The uMI 550 PET/CT scan aligns perfectly with our mission of providing the best preventive care to our community,” said Dr. Sta Ana. “It represents hope, precision, and progress in the fight against cancer.”

Mr. Paulo Del Prado, of Paeonmed, said, “We take great pride in introducing the advantages of this cutting-edge equipment to the Philippines, enabling healthcare providers to offer improved diagnosis and medical care to our patients…we work towards improving healthcare accessibility and outcomes for all members of our community. Let us unite in embracing innovation and progress for a healthier future.”

Dr. Ju Song Xia, United Imaging’s CEO for its international operations, explained the technical and medical features of uMI 550, which features a unique Integrated Light Guide Digital PET detector, achieving both high resolution and high sensitivity. It is a powerful tool for oncology, cardiology, and neurology scanning.

Mr. Nath, of Operista said, “This state-of-the-art PETCT machine underscores Makati Life’s unwavering dedication to providing world-class healthcare services to Filipinos. It’s a significant milestone in the advancement of healthcare in the region, positioning the hospital as a leader in providing comprehensive and state-of-the-art medical services to the community.”