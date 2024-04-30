Levi: There’s a reason for me to aim high

FILIPINO-AMERICAN Levi Jung-Ruivivar has her work cut out for the Paris Olympics where she and two other Filipino gymnasts—two time world champion and Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan—are seeing action.

Jung-Ruivivar will be targeting a medal of any color, a goal set by the 17-year-old who’s in good company training at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Dallas where Gabby Douglas, the first Black to woman to win the all-around gold medal in London 2012.

“I do believe we can win a medal,” Jung-Ruivivar told BusinessMirror via n internet call on Tuesday from Dallas. “We just have to keep going and dream big.”

Jung-Ruivivar advanced to Paris by clinching silver—her first international medal—in the uneven bars at the fourth and last International Olympic qualifier in Doha last April 20.

With a ticket to Paris done, she’s back in Dallas honing her skills under elite coaches Valeri and Anna Liukin—Valeri Liukin won two gold medals for then Soviet Union in Seoul 1988 before embracing US citizenship in 2000.

“He’s [Veleri] my coach from the very start,” said Jung-Ruivivar, daughter of former Philippine actor Anthony Michael and Yvonne Jung. “So my goals are to keep improving my form, increasing my difficulties and consistency, and enjoying the process.”

She’ll be seeing action in the uneven bars, floor exercise, balance beam and vault in Paris.

Despite being young, the Los Angeles-based Jung-Ruivivar also has eyes on coming to the Philippines and teach kids about her sport.

“I plan to go to the Philippines and do some clinics with the younger generation and to spend some time with the rest of the national team,” said Jung-Ruivivar, who’s bound for college at Stanford University.