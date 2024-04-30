Legislators to review laws to combat economic crimes

LEGISLATORS announced last Monday the Lower House of Congress would begin reviewing laws to ensure they effectively safeguard against the hoarding, profiteering and smuggling of agricultural products.

During the resumption of the legislative session on Monday, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez declared that combatting these economic crimes are paramount concerns of the House of Representatives.

“Our fight against hoarding, profiteering and smuggling of agricultural products continues,” Romualdez said. “We will pursue those who exploit the prices of goods. We will not allow ordinary Filipinos to suffer due to the greed of others.”

The Speaker earlier said the Lower Chamber will focus on its oversight functions over the persistent issue of soaring prices of rice and other essential commodities.

Expressing deep concern over the widening disparity between farmgate and retail prices of essential commodities, particularly rice, Romualdez underscored the necessity of maintaining fair prices for both farmers and consumers.

“The discrepancy between farmgate and retail prices of basic goods is alarming and warrants immediate attention,” Romualdez said. “We cannot ignore the plight of our farmers who are struggling to make ends meet, nor can we turn a blind eye to the burden placed on consumers.”

To address this pressing concern, the House Committee on Trade and Industry convened to receive briefings from relevant government agencies regarding the implementation of laws and programs governing pricing mechanisms and regulations for essential commodities.

Romualdez indicated that the briefing marked the start of a congressional inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the widening gap between farmgate and retail prices of rice and other essential goods.

He noted the stability of farmgate prices for rice, poultry, pork and onions over the past three months, indicating that there should be no sudden increase in the prices of these items.

The House chief stressed the need for legislative action to protect the interests of both producers and consumers, emphasizing the role of oversight in ensuring a fair and transparent trading environment.

Romualdez also urged government agencies, industry representatives and consumer advocacy groups to actively participate in the investigation and contribute to the formulation of effective policy interventions.

“We must identify and address loopholes that contribute to profiteering and unfair pricing practices within the supply chain,” he said. “It is imperative that we conduct a comprehensive review of our laws to ensure that they effectively safeguard the interests of our farmers and consumers. We must take proactive measures to prevent profiteering; and promote a fair and transparent trading environment.”

