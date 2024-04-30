Just build more plants, says MVP on latest power woes

INCREASING electricity demand and frequent forced shutdown of power plants signify the need for more base load power sources such as coal power plants, according to Manila Electric Company (Meralco) chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. The moratorium on new coal power plants, however, hinders the development of new conventional power plants.

“We need conventional, dependable power plants so that we don’t get the crazy situations when one particular large plant is down for its own reasons, then we’d probably return to it,” Pangilinan said.

A 2020 Department of Energy (DOE) circular states that no new coal power plants will be built. However, the agency allowed coal projects that have already been cleared prior to the effectivity of the moratorium. Coal plants still account for about 40 percent of the country’s energy mix. These are cheaper compared to other power plants.

“Whether it be the coal or gas, again, there’s got to be some guidance given to us as to where we should turn,” Pangilinan said, adding that the private sector must be encouraged to build more plants. “Anyway, it’s the private sector’s money. It’s entirely a private sector risk.”

The Luzon and Visayas grids were again placed on yellow alert on Monday owing to thin power supply amid an increase in forecasted demand.

Four plants in Luzon have been on forced outage since 2023, four between January and March this year, and 13 since April 2024; another one is running on a derated capacity, for a total of 1,443.3 megawatts unavailable to the grid.

In Visayas, EDC-Leyte A Maha Unit 1 (160MW) also went on unplanned outage at 10:23am Monday, while power shared through the Mindanao-Visayas interconnection also decreased with the deration of GNPK 4 from 115MW to 61MW.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

With red and yellow alerts hoisted over the Luzon grid several times this April, Meralco expects a challenging power supply situation throughout the dry season, coinciding with the El Niño phenomenon.

Meralco said the actual demand of 9,301MW has already surpassed the forecast of 9,226MW for 2025. The demand, it added, is expected to rise further in the coming weeks as May approaches, which typically marks the peak demand period for the year.

“To really build more plants, it’s as simple as that,” Pangilinan replied when asked for the best solution to address the current power situation.

Nonetheless, Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie Aperocho said the utility firm remains vigilant as it works with energy industry players in implementing demand-side management programs to help lessen the strain on the power grid and continuously deliver stable and reliable service to consumers. “We also continue to proactively encourage more participants to join the Interruptible Load Program [ILP],” said Aperocho.