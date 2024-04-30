House to probe ‘pact’ on WPS 

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez announced on Monday that the House of Representatives will proceed with its investigation into the so-called “gentlemen’s agreement” on the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In his speech during the session’s resumption, Romualdez said that, utilizing the chamber’s oversight authority to assess the negative effects of this agreement on national concerns, specifically sovereignty, sovereign rights, and territorial integrity.

“In the exercise of our oversight powers, we will direct the appropriate House Committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, to determine the adverse impact of such agreement on our national interests, particularly our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and territorial integrity,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in denouncing the “gentleman’s agreement” forged between former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the WPS, Romualdez emphasized the House leadership’s commitment to upholding the country’s rights over the area.

“Like [President Marcos Jr.], we are ‘horrified’ by the idea of compromising the country’s rights over [WPS],” he said.

Duterte recently admitted reaching an agreement with Xi to maintain the “status quo” in the WPS. This arrangement involved abstaining from transporting construction materials for the repair and maintenance of the BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded Navy ship serving as a Philippine outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

“Ayungin Shoal is part of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), as reaffirmed by the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea arbitration case,” Romualdez said, citing legal precedent to support the Philippines’s territorial claims.

Referring to Article 56 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which affirms the coastal state’s right to construct and maintain structures within its EEZ, Romualdez said the Philippines’s entitlement to protect all features within its EEZ, including Ayungin Shoal.

He also said that the so-called “gentleman’s agreement” on the non-supply of the BRP Sierra Madre grounded in Ayungin Shoal was “tantamount to the surrender of our country’s sovereign rights over [EEZ].”

“We believe that, in the end, upholding our territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with our Constitution and with international law is what matters the most,” the Speaker said.