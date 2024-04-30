GOCCs must remit 25% more dividends to national government

THE Department of Finance (DOF) has increased the mandated dividend remittance rate of government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) to the national treasury to at least 75 percent of their net earnings from the minimum 50 percent to improve non-tax revenue collections.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto told reporters in a Viber message on Monday the dividend remittance rate adjustment is one of the government’s strategies to increase revenue collection without imposing new taxes to earmark the current administration’s priority infrastructure and socio-development projects.

Although several provisions of the Republic Act (RA) No. 7656 or the Dividend Law have to be amended first for the dividend rate to be adjusted, Recto said, “[There is] no need [for it].”

Under the Dividend Law, all state-run corporations are required to declare and remit at least 50 percent of their annual net earnings, such as cash, stock or property dividends, to the national government.

Upon the recommendation of the Secretary of Finance, the President may adjust the percentage of annual net earnings to be declared by a GOCC “in the interest of national economy and general welfare.”

Dividend collections from GOCCs reached P39.8 billion as of April 24 this year, higher by 497.5 percent from the P8 billion recorded in the same period in 2023, according to the DOF.

Several state-run firms have remitted cash dividends to the national treasury, such as the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.(Pagcor) with P4.59 billion, Clark Development Corp. (CDC) with a total of P1.80 billion, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) with P1.1 billion, and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) with P5.058 billion.

Furthermore, Recto also signed the Department Circular 003-2024 which provides the guidelines to implement the Special Provisions of the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The DOF said the Circular will enable the department to mobilize valuable non-tax revenues from GOCCs’ unrestricted fund balances to access the Unprogrammed Appropriations of the 2024 GAA to finance the President’s priority programs and projects.

The government aims to collect a total of P4.3 trillion in revenues this year, with the bulk of the tax revenues amounting P3.05 trillion to be generated by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and P1 trillion from the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

To recall, former Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III proposed to increase the dividend remittances of state-run corporations from 50 percent to 75 percent in 2021 to raise funds for future fiscal stimulus measures to help the country recover from the economic shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image credits: ROY DOMINGO





